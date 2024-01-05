Derek Draper death: Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary fight back tears as they announce tragic news live on air

Today (Friday, January 6) saw Kate Garraway sadly announce the death of her husband, Derek Draper, at the age of 56.

This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were tasked with announcing the news live on air today – and were very emotional doing so.

Kate Garraway announces death of husband Derek Derek

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Kate announced that Derek had died, surrounded by his family.

She uploaded a picture of a smiling Derek, along with a lengthy caption.

“I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications,” she wrote.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life

This Morning stars Alison and Dermot fight back tears

Today, during This Morning, Alison and Dermot announced the sad news live on air.

Visibly emotional, Alison said: “We have some really sad news to bring you. Derek Draper, the husband of our very own Kate Garraway, has sadly passed away.”

Dermot then read out Kate’s Instagram tribute to her husband.

“We just want to say all of us here at This Morning are sending our love to you Kate and of course, Darcy and Billy,” Alison added.

Celeb tributes pour in following death of Derek Draper

Upon hearing the news, several celebrities took to the comment section of Kate’s post to pay tribute.

“Our whole hearts are with you all,” Kate’s GMB co-star Susanna Reid wrote. “By your side always,” Richard Arnold wrote.

Charlotte Hawkins also added: “So desperately sorry Kate, it’s absolutely heartbreaking. So much love to you all.”

Elton John also paid tribute, writing: “So sorry to hear of this news, Kate. Love and thoughts to you and your family.”

