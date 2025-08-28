Fans of Denise Van Outen are relieved that the TV star is releasing a brand-new album titled A Bit Of Me.

The performer, who’s career spans several decades on television and on stage, shared the announcement on social media today (August 28).

The LP will mark her first musical release since 2003’s Tell Me On A Sunday. The release featured songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s one-woman show, which she starred in.

Denise Van Outen will release her first album since 2003 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Denise Van Outen announces new album, Bit Of Me

The West End star will release A Bit Of Me later this year on October 10.

According to her press release, it will feature a “collection of intimate interpretations of timeless songs”.

“Each song has been reimagined into a beautiful ballad featuring piano arrangements, warm harmonies, lush strings and soaring harps,” the release added.

The record will feature cover versions of Gloria Estefan, George Michael, and Brother Beyond, to name a few.

Denise’s showbiz pal, Blue singer Duncan James, has also teamed up with her for a duet of That’s What Friends Are For.

Next March, the former Strictly contestant will promote the record with the An Evening With Denise Van Outen tour.

On Instagram, the blonde beauty showed off the album artwork, which features a beauty shot of her gazing in front. She also offered a glimpse into the album by sharing a clip of her version of Tony Bennett’s The Glory of Love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DENISE VAN OUTEN (@vanouten_denise)

‘I look forward to listening’

Naturally, fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement.

“Eeek exciting,” one user wrote.

“Here we gooooooo,” another person shared.

“Sounds good I look forward to listening,” a third remarked.

“Oh my goodness, what a beautiful picture xx,” a fourth fan said.

Read more: Denise Van Outen ‘absolutely smitten’ as she goes public with new boyfriend at Glastonbury

Are you looking forward to Denise Van Outen’s new album? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!