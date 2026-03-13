Reality star David Potts left fans gushing over his weight loss following a fresh update.

The 32-year-old, who found fame on Ibiza Weekender and later won Celebrity Big Brother in 2024, has been documenting his progress online.

Back in January, David announced he had lost 2 and a half stone while sharing a before-and-after snapshot, where his followers were stunned by the results.

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Earlier this month, he revealed he had lost a total of 4 stone. However, in a new update, David continues to wow his fans.

David revealed he has lost over 4 stone earlier this month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

David Potts weight loss update

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (March 12), David was captured in a bar setting in London.

Wearing all black, he paired a short-sleeved top with a jumper vest over the top. To complete his look, David opted for loose-fitted trousers and leather shoes.

In the first slide, David was photographed sitting down on a chair. Meanwhile, for the following pic, he was snapped from head to toe while standing up.

In his caption, David kept it short and simple, writing: “Mwah” with the lips emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVID POTTS (@davidpottsx)

‘You look insane’

Fans were quick to respond to David’s new photos, many of whom commented about his weight loss.

“You look bloody incredible David. Amazing x,” one user wrote.

“You my babe look INSANE,” another person expressed, adding multiple flame emoji.

“Wow, stunning! Where have you gone? Half of you is missing!” a third remarked.

“Wow, you look fantastic. Well Done David x,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth shared: “Share your secret.” In response, David wrote: “Online coach babes!! @floydtransform.”

Previously, David has denied using any weight loss jabs to achieve his drastic results.

David posed in the gym today (Credit: Instagram)

Earlier today (March 13), he took to his Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie of himself in the gym.

While flexing his arm muscles, he captioned the pic: “Getting those sessions in baby,” while tagging the same online coach.

Read more: David Potts fans declare ‘you’re my thinspiration’ as he shows off ‘super trim’ appearance following drastic weight loss

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