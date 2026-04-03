‘Mind blown!’ David Potts fans stunned as he poses with ‘secret’ twin brother, and they look nothing alike after his four-stone weight loss

Celebs Go Dating star David Potts has shared a picture with his ‘secret’ twin brother, with his stunned followers declaring that their minds are “blown” over the news.

David, 32, celebrated twin Matthew’s wedding with a series of family photos. And, to add to the shock, David didn’t wear his trademark shorts for his brother’s big day!

Shockingly, David didn’t wear his trademark shorts to twin Matthew’s wedding (Credit: Splash News)

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David Potts poses with twin brother Matthew

David posted: “28.03.2026 I celebrated my twin brother get married to the love of his life! It was the most amazing stunning slay day from start to finish. So much love and happiness. Legit the best day ever…”

He the quipped: “Personally I don’t know what’s more shocking, that I’m the last sibling to get married or that I’m in a tux. Welcome to the Potts family Louise. Love you both.”

“You’re a twin??? Omg!” said one follower. “Yeah hahahaha,” David replied.

“Mind blown, OMG!” declared another.

“I didn’t know you had a twin!” said another. “Yes! Hahahaha!” David replied.

“Can’t believe you didn’t get your pins out! Congrats!” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVID POTTS (@davidpottsx)

‘They don’t believe we’re related’

David’s twin Matthew has carved out a career in sports, working as a physiotherapist for Huddersfield Town football club.

He previously told the Daily Mail about their relationship, admitting: “It’s a thing for people when they find out who he is… I don’t go around shouting about it but when people do find out they are quite shocked and I always have to provide evidence we’re related because they don’t believe me, which is quite funny.”

The pair look nothing alike, with David sporting veneers and Matthew sticking with his own teeth, and Matthew avoiding fake tan, while David is a mega-fan!

Matthew has also quipped about his brother’s distinctive style: “He looks incredible! He’s got the best pair of legs I’ve ever seen on a man. I didn’t get them myself… I got a half decent hair line and that’s about it.”

Read more: David Potts finally reveals secret to his incredible four-stone weight loss

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