Daisy Lowe has shared the heartwarming news that she and husband Jordan Saul are pregnant with their second child.

The Strictly Come Dancing alum, 37, took to Instagram to reveal the exciting update.

Daisy previously competed in the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec. Despite a strong start, she was eliminated in Week 8 after a dance-off against Olympic athlete Greg Rutherford.

Reflecting on her experience at the time, Daisy described her Strictly journey as “a joy”.

Strictly star Daisy Lowe announces pregnancy

In an Instagram post from earlier today (February 12), Daisy shared a series of sun-soaked photos from the couple’s honeymoon, this time with a surprise extra guest in tow.

The couple beamed as they posed on a sandy beach alongside their two-year-old daughter, Ivy Love. Daisy donned a strapless black swimsuit and a wide-brimmed straw hat, with her blossoming baby bump clearly visible.

“Heading home from our honeymoon with an extra stowaway,” Daisy wrote in the caption. “Little bump is growing FAST & Ivy is so excited to meet her baby.”

Celebrity friends flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Spice Girl Mel B wrote, “Awwww amazing!!! Congratulations.” Model Poppy Delevingne gushed, “On yeeeehaaaaaaa Dazzle, such wondrous news!!!! Love youuuu guys xX you look AMAZING!”

TV presenter Lisa Snowdon also chimed in with, “Congratulations darling”.

Daisy Lowe tied the knot with her husband, Jordan Saul, last summer (Credit: Cover Images)

Daisy and Jordan

Daisy met property developer Jordan Saul during the 2020 lockdown while out walking their dogs, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

In 2022, they announced their engagement. One year later, in April 2023, they welcomed their first child, Ivy Love Saul.

“Our Easter egg finally hatched!” Daisy wrote at the time. “Ivy Love Saul, you have made all my dreams come true. I have never known happiness or love like this.”

In June 2025, the couple officially tied the knot in a small London ceremony, followed by a larger, festival-style wedding celebration near their Somerset home. Daisy wore a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture gown.

“When I put it on, I just lit up from the inside out,” she told British Vogue. “It’s very fitting that I’ll be wearing her gown for my special day.”

