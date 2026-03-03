Disabled Countryfile star Sammi Kinghorn reveals she’s pregnant and addresses ‘crazy’ struggles

Countryfile presenter and Paralympian Sammi Kinghorn, 30, has revealed she’s pregnant with her first baby.

Sammy, who uses a wheelchair after an accident in 2010, shared the news on Instagram last night (March 3).

Today, she’s thanked fans for their well wishes, and revealed that she’s struggling with the impact pregnancy is having on her body.

Sammi Kinghorn is a British Paralympian turned TV presenter (Credit: Splash News)

Paralympian Countryfile presenter Sammi Kinghorn pregnant

British World Champion wheelchair racer and TV presenter Sammi Kinghorn has announced her pregnancy. She’s expecting her first baby with husband Callum Aitken.

Sharing an adorable video, she posted: “Half of me and half of you! We can’t wait to meet you in July.”

Today, taking to her Stories, Sammi revealed that pregnancy has left her “out of breath” and with a “crazy” resting heart rate.

“Thank you so much for all the very kind messages on our pregnancy announcement. We’re super super excited and, yeah, feel very very grateful,” she started.

Sammi then added: “Life’s changed a little bit and I’m not training twice a day, six days a week like I was. I am still training once a day, but gosh, the things people don’t mention in pregnancy… You’re out of breath, and your heart rate is crazy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Kinghorn OBE (@sammikinghorn)

Sammi and Callum were inundated with support following their announcement.

“Aww amazing news, huge congratulations,” said one. “Such gorgeous news Sammi, exciting times,” said another. “This is amazing news. Congratulations to you both. Such a cute video too,” a third said.

“So happy for both of you. Massive congrats,” another also commented. “Absolutely bloody brilliant! Congratulations to you both a 1,000 times over,” another said, ading: “You’re going to be the best mummy.”

Sammi shared an update earlier today, showing off her growing bump (Credit: Instagram)

Accident that left Sammi Kinghorn in a wheelchair

In December 2010, Sammi was crushed by snow and ice which fell from the roof at the family farm, breaking her back.

She had emergency surgery and spent five months in the hospital. The injury to her spine left her paralysed from the waist down.

Sammi began her career in television by appearing as a presenter on BBC’s Countryfile back in 2023. She’s also won an incredible six medals from the Paralympics.

