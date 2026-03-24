‘A private family matter’: Coleen Nolan’s camp claps back after ‘cruel bully’ attack by son Shane’s ex

Coleen Nolan has firmly hit back in a statement after being accused of being a “cruel bully” by her son Shane’s ex-partner.

The Loose Women star has denied the claims through a spokesperson after Emma Kivell, the ex of Coleen’s son Shane Nolan, made a series of explosive allegations about their relationship.

Coleen has defended herself after her son Shane’s ex-girlfriend accused her of bullying (Credit: ITV)

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Coleen Nolan denies claims of bullying by son Shane’s ex-girlfriend

Emma, who shares daughter Amelia-Rose with Shane, claimed that Coleen’s behaviour towards her turned hostile over time.

In an interview with The Sun, she alleged: “[Coleen] would call me every name under the sun… like ‘you jealous [bleep]’. She was vile.”

Emma even claimed that Coleen had at one point stopped seeing her granddaughter because she was unwilling to visit her home.

But Coleen has strongly denied the accusations, with her representative issuing a clear response.

“Our client strongly disputes the allegations, which are inaccurate and misleading,” they told The Mirror. “They are presented without the necessary context and arise from a contested private family matter.”

Emma Kivell shares a child with Coleen’s son, Shane (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Family drama

The dispute is the latest chapter in an ongoing rift between the families.

Emma has previously accused Shane of failing to be present in his daughter’s life. She claimed that he had not made a “real effort” to stay involved, and had stopped providing financial support.

However, Shane has denied these accusations. He insisted he has always paid child maintenance and hopes to rebuild a relationship with his child.

At the time, Shane wrote: “I would never not pay. We miss her and can’t wait for one day for her to be in our lives.”

Emma, however, hit back, alleging support only resumed due to legal enforcement. “He’s never asked how she is, how she’s doing, if she needs anything,” she fumed in a social media post. “Financial support stopped during that time too, and only resumed because of court enforcement.”

She also accused the wider family of “toxicity and pettiness”.

Read more: Inside Coleen Nolan’s weight-loss transformation as she drops from a size 20 to 14

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