Kristin Cabot, the woman in that viral Coldplay kisscam clip, breaks silence on moment that ruined her life

The woman who featured in the Coldplay kisscam video has finally broken her silence, six months after the clip went viral.

Former Astronomer executive Kristin Cabot has claimed that the kisscam clip – which was filmed in July – was the first time she and tech firm CEO Andy Byron had been physically affectionate.

She has also alleged that they were both amicably separated from their respective spouses at the time. And told how the 16-second video has ruined her life…

Coldplay’s Chris Martin ‘outed’ the ‘affair’ (Credit: Splash News)

Coldplay kisscam scandal – what happened?

Back in the summer, the married CEO of American tech firm Astronomer found himself in hot water after a kisscam clip from a Coldplay concert went viral. Byron – who subsequently quit his job – was seen in what looked to be a very friendly embrace with a colleague in a box at the Chris Martin gig.

During the band’s show at Boston’s Gillette Stadium on July 15, the camera projected a man, Byron, with his arm around a woman’s waist, Cabot, on one of the big screens showing the gig.

After trying to hide from the camera, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipped: “Oh look at these two! Oh what? Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

After realising they were on camera, Byron quickly let go of Kristin and crouched down, while she covered her face with her hands. Per the Daily Mail, he appeared to remark: “[Bleep]ing hell, it’s me.” Chief people officer Kristin the seemed to say: “This is awkward.”

Coldplay’s Chris did also express remorse for his quip during the same gig. “Oh [bleep], I hope we didn’t do something bad,” he said. He later joked, after the camera landed on another man and woman: “Are you a legitimate couple?”

‘Blessing in disguise’

Grace Springer, who filmed the clip, also spoke out after her video went viral.

She told the US Sun at the time: “A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down. But play stupid games, win stupid prizes. I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve. My video was a blessing in disguise.”

New video emerged

Days later, a new video surfaced, appearing to show the pair kissing ahead of the Coldplay kisscam moment that went viral.

The video, published by TMZ, appears to show the CEO and his HR chief ‘all over each other’ at the show. The video is ‘shot from behind their seats’. It was taken as Chris Martin sang the Coldplay hit Yellow.

The publication reported: “The pair are silhouetted by the brightly-lit stage … as they sway to the music. At times, they had their arms around each other, and you see Andy going in for a kiss.”

The article added: “Everyone’s seen Andy and Kristin arm-in-arm from the front, but this rear-view shows a much more intimate interaction … especially because they’re not on display for the entire stadium.”

Does Kristin Cabot have a husband?

It’s reported that Kristin divorced a Kenneth Thornby in 2022. The New York Post reported that they have at least one child together. She was most recently married to Andrew Cabot, the chief executive of Privateer Rum, the Mail claims.

It is unclear exactly when the pair tied the knot, but documents confirm that Kristin was married at the time of selling a $1.8m property earlier this year. As well as her Astronomer work, she is an advisory board member for Privateer Rum.

Kristin Cabot finally breaks her silence

In a new interview with The Times, Cabot has spoken about the footage.

She said: “I could have been struck by lightning, I could have won the lottery, or this could have happened. Even if I did have an affair, it’s not anybody’s business. It has been like a scarlet letter; people erased everything I’d accomplished in my life and achieved in my career. This can’t be the final word.”

Kristin added that she remembers thinking Byron was “a good-looking guy”. And shared how they told each other they’d split from their spouses a month before the kisscam footage was filmed.

She admitted to developing a “crush” on him. And, when she was given two free tickets to the concert, invited him. Kristin also revealed that her ex Andrew was also at the gig… on a first date.

Of the moment that ruined her life, she shared: “Andy was standing behind me and we were dancing and I grabbed him. I didn’t hear the announcement that the jumbotron was coming, so suddenly I’m just seeing us on screen. My immediate reaction was: ‘Holy [bleep], Andrew’s here.’ We were in the middle of an incredibly amicable separation. I was worried I would embarrass him. He’s an amazing guy and does not deserve that.”

She added: “Then a beat later my mind turns to, oh God, Andy’s my boss, this is a bad look.”

Speaking about their relationship now, Kristin revealed they kept in touch for a short while, exchanging “crisis management advice”. However, they have not spoken since.

Who is Andy Byron’s wife?

Andy has two children with estranged wife Megan Kerrigan Byron. Up until his clinch at the Coldplay gig, though, Megan still had happy family photos up on her social media. Megan, Andy and their two sons were seen on a hiking trip and beaming at one of the boys’ graduations.

After Megan faced a deluge of people commenting on her recent Facebook posts to tell her about the concert incident, she reportedly dropped Byron from her name. She then deleted her Facebook and Instagram account.

Their current relationship status is unknown.

