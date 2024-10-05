Clive Owen’s fears for Amanda amid split: ‘It nearly killed her’

Clive and Amanda Owen charmed millions with their life on Our Yorkshire Farm. The hit TV series followed the couple and their nine children as they managed the remote Ravenseat farm in the Yorkshire Dales.

The show catapulted the family into the spotlight.

However, behind the scenes, the pressures of fame were tearing Clive and Amanda’s 22-year marriage apart.

In 2022, their split was made public, with rumours of infidelity swirling in the media.

Clive Owen – who will appear on a repeat episode of Our Yorkshire Farm on Saturday (October 5) – previously opened up about the real reasons behind the breakdown and his concern for Amanda’s well-being.

Farmer Clive Owen revealed that the media scrutiny left Amanda broken (Credit: Channel 5)

Clive Owen on concerns for Amanda

“I’m not overstating it when I say that the intensity of the ­scrutiny she has been subjected to nearly killed her,” Clive revealed in a candid conversation with the Daily Mail earlier this year.

He described how the media attention and online trolls left Amanda mentally and physically drained.

“When Amanda was first asked to be on TV, we were both excited. What I didn’t count on was how much media interest there would be – and how much of Amanda’s time would be taken up with promoting the shows, giving talks, book signings, and the like. We had done everything on the farm together, struggled hard through thick and thin for 20 years, and then, all of a sudden, it felt like that’s not how it worked any more. I was jealous, and I was difficult to deal with.”

Clive described a period marked by anger, heavy drinking, and relentless arguments that pushed Amanda to her breaking point.

Clive and Amanda starred on the successful Channel 5 show. (Credit: Channel 5)

‘The stress made her so ill’

Despite the turmoil, both Clive and Amanda are deeply committed to their family and the farm. He noted that they’re “still working together and looking after the kids”.

He also didn’t shy away from criticising the media.

“The stress made her so ill, she stopped eating. She’s been physically and mentally ill, and that’s because of the negativity in the media and the trolls. It’s been terrible to witness. When she was at her lowest point there were nights where, after cooking supper for all of us, she went home and I didn’t know if I would see her in the morning.”

Watching Amanda suffer changed his perspective on their break-up. Clive added that now all he wants is to “look after her and help her to get better”.

As they pick up the pieces and rebuild, both Clive and Amanda are working on a new TV show.

With a reflective tone, he concluded that, while it has been “tough”, the couple are “survivors and, as Amanda said: ‘We’ll live to tell the tale.'”

Watch Clive on Our Yorkshire Farm: 5 Years With The Owen Family on Saturday (October 5) at 6pm on Channel 5.

