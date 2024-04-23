Claire Sweeney and ‘besotted’ Ricky Hatton ‘very happy despite being unlikely pairing’ after confirming romance

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton are “very happy” and enjoying each other’s company, according to reports.

The couple – who met on Dancing On Ice – are reportedly “besotted” with each other, having recently gone public with their relationship.

Claire and Ricky are dating (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton go public

Earlier this month, it was reported that Claire and Ricky were seeing each other.

They were on the most recent series of Dancing On Ice together, however, Ricky was the first celeb to be eliminated. But, romance blossomed for them a month on from the show’s series finale in March.

Earlier this month, the couple were spotted together during a night out in Manchester.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, Ricky was seen with his arm around Claire – and they reportedly headed towards Ricky’s home later that night.

“The chemistry was electric. Ricky went out of the show early on but he contacted her afterwards and let’s say he started wooing her. They’ve been out on several dates. Saturday was just one in a long line of them. They’ve been seeing each other quite a bit. He is completely besotted,” a source told the publication.

They later went public, appearing at the opening of the Co-op Live arena in Manchester last week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Hatton MBE (@rickyhitmanhatton)

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton latest

Now, according to New! magazine, Ricky and Claire were planning on going on holiday together. However, this doesn’t seem to be the truth.

“Claire’s been unlucky in the past with her love life but she’s really happy with Ricky,” a source told the publication.

“He’s got a kind heart and makes her laugh. That’s the way to Claire’s heart, making her laugh, and she’s been nothing but smiles since meeting Ricky. It’s a very unlikely pairing but they’ve both realised that they actually have so much in common and both love each other’s company. They’re laughing all the time,” they then continued.

Claire likes a ‘rough and tough’ man (Credit: Seconds Out / YouTube)

The source then continued.

“Claire also loves boxing and she likes a rough and tough man. I think they’re going to try to get away soon, maybe have a Caribbean holiday, but they’re just enjoying each other’s company for the minute and having a bit of fun,” they then added.

However, Ricky’s reps have told ED! that there are no plans for the couple to go on a Caribbean holiday.

Read more: Ricky Hatton wishes ‘gorgeous’ Claire Sweeney happy birthday in first public message after romance ‘confirmed’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix