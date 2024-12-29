Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy has said “it’s been an unimaginable year” amid his cancer.

In October, Chris revealed his cancer is terminal and he has two to four years to live. Chris’ wife Sarra Kemp was also diagnosed with “very active and aggressive” multiple sclerosis just weeks after he was told he had cancer.

The six-time Olympic cycling champion, 48, revealed in February that he was being treated for cancer.

Now, he’s updated fans on how his treatment is going.

Chris Hoy recently said his cancer is terminal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chris Hoy shares health update amid terminal cancer

A scan last year showed a tumour in his shoulder. However, a second scan then found the main cancer was in his prostate. The cancer has since spread to his pelvis, hip, ribs and spine.

Speaking to Sky News Sport, Chris has said in an update: “I’m doing well. I’m in the best shape I’ve been in in over a year. I’m physically not in any pain at all. Treatment has worked really well. Everything is stable. I couldn’t have responded better to the treatment available.

I’m very grateful. It’s been an unimaginable year.

“I’m very grateful. It’s been an unimaginable year. 18 months ago, if you had told me this was coming up, you couldn’t have imagined it. That’s life, isn’t it? You get curveballs. It’s how you deal with it. You make a plan and you move forward.”

He added: “I’m so lucky to have genuinely amazing people around me, from family, friends, medical support, the general public you have really propped us up and lifted our spirits. I feel very fortunate in that respect.”

Chris’ wife Sarra has been diagnosed with MS (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chris Hoy on cancer being terminal

In October, Chris revealed his cancer is terminal. Chris also revealed how his wife Sarra was diagnosed with “very active and aggressive” multiple sclerosis after a scan last year.

On his wife’s diagnosis, Chris said it was “such a huge blow, when you’re already reeling”.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Chris said of his terminal diagnosis: “As unnatural as it feels, this is nature. You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.

“You remind yourself, ‘aren’t I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible.’ But most of the battle for me with cancer hasn’t been physical. For me, it has been in my head.”

He added of the couple’s two children: “It’s a double-edged sword, because the kids make it all the more painful when you have the fear of what there is to lose. But they also help you appreciate each day and get through those difficult moments.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarra Hoy (@sarra.hoy)

Sarra Hoy shares statement

Sarra then spoke out. In an Instagram post on October 24, she said: “Completely overwhelmed by your kind, thoughtful and helpful messages. Many people say they don’t know what to say – that’s ok, you don’t need to have the words – just taking the time to message has been like a soothing balm to the soul. Thank you.

“I’ve been told that men seeking advice about prostate cancer is up seven fold and that Chris’s story is likely to save countless lives. This takes my breath away.

“Life is wonderful. We are excited about the future. We have so many more adventures planned… And I am so fortunate to get to do it all with @chrishoy1 – the most incredible person I’ve ever met.

“Watching him on the BBC at the weekend was like watching a masterclass in strength of character, dignity and humility. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – he truly is my real life superhero.”

Chris and Sarra are parents to two children aged seven and 10. The couple married in 2010.

Sir Chris is an 11-time world champion. He has six Olympic gold medals and one silver. He retired in 2013 and was awarded a knighthood in 2009.

