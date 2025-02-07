Charlotte Dawson’s two-year-old son lets slip unborn baby’s name as fans declare ‘love it and love you’

Charlotte Dawson’s son has seemingly revealed her unborn baby girl’s name in an adorable new video.

The 32 year old is expecting her third child with partner Matt Sarsfield.

Charlotte is expecting baby number three (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Charlotte Dawson pregnant with third child

Back in August, Charlotte revealed that she was pregnant with her third child.

The star – who is the daughter of the late comedian, Les Dawson – is mum to two-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude.

In an interview and photoshoot with OK!, the reality star revealed that baby number three is on the way.

“Been keeping a little secret…,” she wrote, sharing a snap of herself and her sons on Instagram.

“I have some news to share with you all amongst the negative here’s the positive a beautiful beltin bun in the chuffin over, baba number 3,” she then added.

“Aww congratulations babe,” one follower wrote. “Omg congratulations,” another gushed.

“Ahhhh wow so pleased for you. Congratulations,” a third commented.

Charlotte Dawson’s son lets slip baby’s name!

Taking to Instagram, Charlotte, who is now 36 weeks pregnant, uploaded a video to her page alongside her eldest son, Noah.

In the video, Charlotte can be seen showing off her baby bump.

Also in the video is son Noah, seemingly revealing what the star is going to call baby number three.

“You’re gonna have Gigi, Penelope, Judy, me, and Daddy,” he says at one point in the video.

This then led to speculation from fans that Noah had revealed the unborn baby’s name.

“Has he just given away baby girl’s name?” one fan asked.

“So baby girl is Penelope? Did Noah give it away or have you already told people?” another asked.

“I absolutely love you I love the name,” a third gushed.

“I know you’re struggling in your last 4 weeks of being pregnant and I feel your pain but Noah is such a character. Hope he hasn’t given away your choices of baby names,” another wrote.

Charlotte gave an update (Credit: Saving Grace / YouTube)

Charlotte’s baby update

In the caption of the video, Charlotte provided an update on her pregnancy – and joked about Noah’s remarks.

“36-week prego update,” she wrote. “You know I like to keep it as real as possible. that stage where you don’t know whether it’s contractions or Braxton hicks, whether you’ve [bleep]ed yourself or it’s your waters…there’s a party going on down there & I’m not invited, deffo not even got guest list,” she then continued.

You know I like to keep it as real as possible.

“Obvs Noah makes an appearance [blue heart emoji] and he tells me I’m having 6 kids & I’m going into labour in 4 mins,” she then quipped.

“Also I’m aware some of you hate me half nakey with my bump out but I’m sorry I don’t give a chuff what you think,” she then continued.

“If you don’t like it or don’t like what you say click unfollow. Nothing fits me right now & me belleh button looks like a [bleep] flap,” she then said.

“I’m due on the 5th March… but what date do you think little Prinny will make an arrival.”

