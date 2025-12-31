Traitors 2025 star Charlotte Berman has announced she is expecting her first baby with husband Alexander in a heartwarming Instagram post.

The marketing professional, who infamously put on a Welsh accent during her time on The Traitors, shared her 2025 reflections in a post on New Year’s Eve.

“WELL, 2025 began with *that* Welsh accent and the most insane experience on the Traitors,” she wrote.

“It’s been wild. And it’s ending with the biggest adventure on the horizon… A little festive round-up and to share that we hope very much to meet a little one this spring… quietly excited, one day very much at a time.”

Traitors star Charlotte shares baby news

The text was accompanied by a carousel of snapshots from the past year, with the very last one showing a baby scan.

The news is especially poignant given that Charlotte previously said that she wanted to use The Traitors’ prize money for IVF treatment.

While she didn’t end up winning the show, it looks like she’s getting a few wins regardless.

Congratulations pour in

Charlotte’s Traitors co-stars flooded her post with well wishes.

“Ohhh Charlotte, biggest congratulations to you guys!” Minah Shannon wrote.

“Congratulations!” Fran Rowan-Plowden added. “And what an exciting year ahead! Much love.”

Linda Rands commented, saying: “Oh, bless you. Will keep my fingers crossed for you.”

While Leon Jackman said: “Congratulations Charz. Love this for you both. Love and blessings.”

Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman also shared Charlotte’s joy, writing: “Massive congratulations,” followed by a series of heart emojis.

Charlotte wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty (Credit: BBC)

Charlotte’s Traitors journey

After starting out as a Faithful, Charlotte immediately got to work trying to get the fellow contestants to trust her — even going as far as faking a Welsh accent to appear more trustworthy.

However, once she was recruited to be a Traitor, viewers saw a new, ruthless side to the contestant.

As she spun yarns and continued to plant seeds of doubt in others’ heads, she didn’t hesitate to betray fellow Traitors if it meant saving her own skin, as demonstrated when she threw Minah under the bus.

She continued to pull all the strings right up to the final. Her journey ended when the other four remaining contestants —Leanne Quigley, Jake Brown, Alexander Dragonetti and Francesca — finally wised up to her schemes.

