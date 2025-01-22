Fans of The Traitors were left “fuming” after fan-favourite Minah was banished from the roundtable tonight (January 22).

In the first episode, Minah was chosen to be a Traitor by host Claudia Winkleman alongside Armani and Linda, who were previously caught out.

After Minah became the last Traitor standing, she recruited Charlotte to join her. Agreeing to the proposal, Charlotte became a Traitor after initially playing as a Faithful.

Minah was banished from the round table (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors fans ‘fuming’ over Minah exit

After going under the radar during early episodes, contestants started to become suspicious of Minah in tonight’s show. After being confronted at the round table, Minah received the most votes and became the latest person banished.

However, in a dramatic twist, Traitor Charlotte, who had the final vote, threw Minah under the bus by joining the Faithfuls in voting her out.

After being fans’ favourite from the start, viewers reacted passionately to Minah’s exit.

“Nah Charlotte can get in the BIN,” one user wrote on X.

“Minah played a good game till she recruited Charlotte,” another person shared.

“MINAH YOU DONT DESERVE THIS,” a third remarked passionately.

“Ah I’m fuming man, don’t even feel like watching the rest of the series,” a fourth viewer said.

“Charlotte’s playing a good game but I simply cannot root for her. The goodwill left the castle with Minah,” a fifth person shared.

“Oh Charlotte you snake,” a sixth wrote.

Charlotte recruited Freddie to be a Traitor (Credit: BBC)

Charlotte recruits Freddie

After voting Minah out, Charlotte was asked by host Claudia to seduce another contestant to join her as a Traitor.

With the heat on Freddie and Alexander, she settled on Freddie, who agreed to her proposal. If he declined, Charlotte would have murdered him on the spot.

As one of three other contestants who know that Leanne received a shield during tonight’s mission, Charlotte chose to keep the secret from Freddie. As a result, she suggested murdering Leanne to set Freddie up.

The final decision will be revealed during tomorrow’s episode (January 23).

