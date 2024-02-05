Inside Celine Dion’s Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis as she makes Grammys appearance

Celine Dion sent the internet into a meltdown after she made a rare public appearance at the 2024 Grammys – following her health diagnosis a few years ago.

The singing sensation, 55, who has a career that spans over four decades, stepped out of the spotlight back in 2022. She later revealed she had been diagnosed with a rare condition, Stiff-Person Syndrome, and was focusing on her health.

But on Sunday night (February 4) she made an epic return to the stage – and fans were over the moon to see the chart-topping singer.

But what is Stiff-Person Syndrome? And how is Celine Dion doing now? Keep scrolling to find out…

Celine Dion on Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis

Back in December 2022, Celine had to make the heartbreaking decision to postpone several of her European tour dates. But in an update to fans, she revealed she had been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome – a painful and disruptive neurological disorder.

Speaking about the diagnosis in an Instagram video, she said: “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”

Celine Dion experiencing ‘spasms’

Celine then noted how the disorder affects only “something like one in a million people”. She also added: “I am doing a little bit better…but I’m still experiencing some spasms. I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage.

“I honestly can’t wait, but I’m just not there yet…I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows because that’s what you deserve.”

Celine Dion sister issues update

In February 2023, Celine’s sister Claudette shared an update on her famous sister – revealing she is “surrounded by specialists as she continues to recover”.

“I am confident that life will give her back what she gave because she is an extremely intelligent woman, so very generous and talented and in love with life as well,” she told Le Journal de Montreal.

Claudette added: “Rather than crying over her fate, I try to send her positive vibes in the hope that one day she will go back on stage. I truly believe in the power of love. I wish her the best of luck, that’s for sure. She is surrounded by specialists as she continues to recover.”

What is Stiff-Person Syndrome?

Stiff-Person Syndrome affects the central nervous system and causes painful spasms and muscle rigidity which can worsen over time. The rare autoimmune neurological condition is said to affect one or two people in a million.

To be diagnosed, tests may be needed – including a review of your medical history, blood tests and a physical exam.

Symptoms can include muscle stiffness and painful spasms in the torso, lower back and legs. Over time, people affected can suffer from falls, loss of mobility as well as chronic pain.

Celine Dion new documentary

Celine is currently gearing up for the release of a new documentary series I Am Celine Dion – which is set to his screens this year on Amazon Prime.

The press release for the show said: “An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness.”

The press release also offered an update on her Celine’s health. It revealed that she is “on the road to resuming her performing career”.

Celine at Grammys

This weekend, Celine made a rare public outing to the 2024 Grammy Awards. Walking onto the stage to present the album of the year award, she earned a standing ovation.

“Thank you all… When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” she said.

She presented the prize to Taylor Swift for her 10th album Midnights.

Fans were over the moon to see Celine back on screens. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “I am so overjoyed to see her.”

Someone else added: “She’s looking good. I was worried she was in a much worse condition than this. She’s a legend for sure!” A third quipped: “I love her so much… she truly has the voice of an angel. Seeing her on stage made my entire night.”

