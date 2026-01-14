This Morning presenter and aesthetician Caroline Hirons has confirmed that she and her husband have split.

The beauty expert, who regularly appears on the ITV daytime show, is married to her husband Jim, who she shares four children with.

However, in a fresh new update, Caroline has revealed that she and Jim are no longer together.

Caroline has split from her husband (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning star Caroline Hirons splits from husband

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (January 13), Caroline shared her Instagram Live with her followers who weren’t able to catch her.

Within the Live, she expressed: “Guys, Jim and I are not together. It’s not new news, we haven’t really gone to town about it.”

“You’re never going to see a big [bleep]ing one of those woers us post on Insta, with pictures of us through the years, and we had such a wonderful life together, and we’re moving forward together. It’s a typical divorce; we communicate when we need to. He’s the father of my children, and therefore, I’m not going to talk badly about him,” Caroline continued.

“Obviously, if we still loved each other in that way, we’d still be together. So I wish him the best but I can’t tell you what he’s like because I don’t see the man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAROLINE HIRONS (@carolinehirons)

‘Please leave my kids alone!’

In her caption, she chose to clarify comments she made about her relationship status.

“Yes we are separated. No we are not getting divorced in the foreseeable,” she wrote, before stating “we will not” be getting “back together”.

Caroline clarified that she is not “looking for a man” and she that she does not “hate” her husband. While stating she has no plans to go into detail about their split, she confirmed she not be changing her last name.

“I’ve been a Hirons longer than I was a Holmes. It’s the name of my family, my kids and my grandkids. My name is Caroline Hirons. The end,” she said.

She also issued a warning, writing: “Please leave my kids alone.”

“Do not incur the wrath of a post-menopausal Mama Bear with means and no fear. (I am not kidding.) Thank you for coming to my Ted talk. LOL.”

Read more: Dermot O’Leary posts heartbreaking goodbye to This Morning colleagues amid ITV cuts: ‘End of an era’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know! We want to hear your thoughts!