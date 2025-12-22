Dermot O’Leary posts heartbreaking goodbye to This Morning colleagues amid ITV cuts: ‘End of an era’

TV presenter Dermot O’Leary shared an emotional farewell to his This Morning colleagues ahead of the ITV cuts.

The 52-year-old host, who regularly fronts the daytime programme alongside Alison Hammond, has seemingly signed off for Christmas.

As he waves goodbye to another year of work, Dermot has honoured those who won’t be returning in 2026. As previously reported, ITV announced significant changes to its daytime schedules, which will result in the layoff of many employees.

Dermot O’Leary says goodbye to This Morning colleagues

In an Instagram post shared over the weekend, Dermot posted a photo of the This Morning team inside the show’s studio.

“A quick word about an incredible team. The last day for many at @thismorning. For some it’s the end of an era, for others the start of a new story,” he wrote.

“I just wanted to say thanks, for all their selfless hard work, going above and beyond to put out two hours plus of TV every day,” Dermot added.

He concluded: “Turning up with professionalism, humour, and good grace every day. Doing what they do in the shadows… so we get to dance under those lights. Big love TM x.”

‘Thank you to the best team ever’

Following Dermot’s heartfelt post, many of his fellow ITV employees rushed to the comments section to echo their thoughts.

“The best.. really amazing bunch,” Masked Singer host Joel Dommett said.

“Amazing words and I echo everything. Thank you to the best team ever,” This Morning regular Ashley James shared.

“Absolutely spot on Derm. The best team ever! Echoing everything. I feel so lucky to have spent so much time with the best bunch,” Rochelle Humes remarked.

“Big love to everyone at TM! The warmest and friendliest folk in tele, every single one x,” Kate Lawler added.

