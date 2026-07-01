Paul Flack, the brother of Caroline Flack, has been remembered in an emotional tribute by the late TV star’s closest friends.

Natalie Pinkham, Dawn O’Porter, Anna Blue, Sarah Tyekiff and Katie Joyce shared a joint statement after Paul Flack died. He was found unresponsive at his home in Norwich on June 21.

Timeline of events surrounding Caroline Flack’s death December 2019: Caroline Flack faced intense media scrutiny after being charged with assault following an altercation involving Lewis Burton. February 15, 2020: Caroline Flack died aged 40 while legal proceedings were ongoing. After her death: Members of the Flack family, including brother Paul Flack, publicly shared tributes and statements about their grief. November 2025: Paul Flack appeared with family members in the Disney+ documentary Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth.

Paul died six years after Caroline Flack tragically took her own life in February 2020. A provisional post-mortem gave his cause of death as cardiac arrest due to hanging.

The group posted their message on the Flackstock Instagram account. The festival honours Caroline and raises funds for mental health awareness.

Paul Flack, the brother of the late Caroline Flack, died in June (Credit: Disney)

Tribute paid to brother of Caroline Flack

In their statement, the group wrote: “We are beyond heartbroken by Paul Flack’s passing.

“We loved Paul so deeply, and this news has shattered us all. Paul was funny, kind and loving. He gave the best hugs and had the most brilliant laugh.

“We will miss him so much.

“Flackstock exists as a festival to give people hope. To remember those who have been lost, and to hold a hand out to anyone who is struggling.

“This news is hard to hear and hard to share. Right now, our focus is supporting the Flack family however we can, so please bear with us while we grieve someone we loved so very, very much.

“If you are struggling, you are not alone. The Samaritans are there for you 24/7 on 116 12. Please take care of each other, and be kind.

“Dawn, Nat, Sarah, Anna and Katie.”

The tribute showed how closely Paul remained tied to Caroline’s legacy. Flackstock continues to honour her and support mental health causes.

Caroline’s famous friends pay tribute

Several well-known names responded beneath the post. They shared messages of support for the family.

Olly Murs posted a tear emoji and a broken heart emoji. He became close friends with Caroline Flack while they worked together on The X Factor.

Laura Whitmore also left a broken heart emoji. She later took over as host of Love Island after Caroline stepped down.

Former Love Island contestant Zara Holland wrote: “So sorry for your loss.”

What is Flackstock? Flackstock is a festival created in memory of Caroline Flack. It was set up by Caroline Flack’s friends and family.

The event honours Caroline’s life and legacy.

It raises funds for mental health causes and promotes mental health awareness.

Statements linked to the Flack family and Caroline’s friends have been shared through the Flackstock Instagram account.

Mental health charity Mind also commented. The charity wrote: “We are so sorry to hear of Paul’s passing. From everyone at Mind, we’re sending you our deepest condolences and our thoughts are with you during this incredibly difficult time.

“Always here if you need us. If you’re reading this and need support, tap the link in our bio and get in touch with our Infoline ”

Meanwhile, the legal process has begun. An inquest into Paul’s death opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Monday.

Metro reported that the hearing heard further enquiries are needed before the full circumstances can be established. Coroner Yvonne Blake said more work must be carried out before the case can be fully understood.

The brief hearing then adjourned until October 23 while evidence continues to be gathered.

If you or anyone you know needs help dealing with mental health struggles, you can call the Samaritans free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.