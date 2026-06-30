Caroline Flack’s brother Paul Flack has died aged 55, six years after the TV presenter’s death.

The Daily Mail reported that Paul was found unresponsive at his home in Norwich on June 21. Medics tried to save him, but he later died at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

A provisional post-mortem gave the cause of death as cardiac arrest due to hanging, the publication reported. Norfolk Coroner’s Court opened an inquest on Monday.

Coroner Yvonne Blake said investigators need more enquiries before they can establish the full circumstances.

Paul Flack is survived by his partner and their two children.

Caroline Flack’s brother has tragically died six years after her death (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

What do we know about Caroline Flack’s brother?

The confirmed facts remain limited at this stage. The court heard that Paul Flack was found unresponsive at home and later died in hospital.

The case remains open for now and the hearing was adjourned until October 23 while evidence continues to be gathered.

Why his final tribute is drawing fresh attention

The Daily Mail also reported that Paul’s final Instagram post paid tribute to his sister Caroline Flack. In August 2020, he shared a picture of Caroline from when she was a child.

He wrote: “This will be my last post here. May those who know feel shame for eternity. Love you Caroline.”

Caroline Flack died in February 2020 after taking her own life. She was 40. She was best known for presenting Love Island on ITV2 and The X Factor on ITV.

Who was Caroline Flack? Caroline Flack was an English television presenter.

She presented Love Island on ITV2.

She also presented The X Factor and won Strictly Come Dancing.

Caroline Flack died in 2020.

Caroline also won Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One in 2014. Her death prompted a huge public response from fans, friends and former colleagues.

It also sparked wider discussion about fame, pressure and media scrutiny. Now the death of Caroline Flack’s brother has brought fresh heartbreak to the family story.

Paul continued to remember Caroline in the years after her death. His final social media message suggests that grief remained close.

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