‘I should’ve sued’: Carol Vorderman reveals truth about ‘emergency facelift’ at the age of 42

Carol Vorderman opened up about the time it was reported she had an “emergency facelift” in the press, as she opened up about plastic surgery claims.

The 65-year-old TV legend appeared on Fearne Cotton’s My Happy Place and revealed a time when she should have sued.

Carol discussed the time it was reported in the press that she had plastic surgery (Credit: Splashnews.com)

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Carol Vorderman shuts down plastic surgery claims

While reflecting on her career, Carol told Fearne about the time she attended the BAFTAs to present an award in the year 2000.

Explaining that she was a “short blue dress”, Carol recalled being front-page news, where the newspapers questioned: “Should a woman, age 39, wear a dress above the knee?”

Fearne was gobsmacked, bluntly remarking: “[Bleep] off!”

Carol revealed she later developed sepsis and had to be “rushed” to the hospital. At the time, Carol’s manager told her that everyone had been ringing, wanting to know what was wrong with her.

“My manager said, ‘We’re not telling them. You don’t have to tell them.’ They were ringing up, going. ‘Is she having an abortion?’ ‘Is she doing this?’ ‘Is she doing that?'” she continued.

“We stuck our ground. I became stubborn then, and said, ‘Don’t tell them, don’t tell them!'”

Before she knew it, Carol read in The Mail on Sunday that she had gone into hospital for “an emergency facelift”.

She noted: “Bear in mind, I was only 42!”

“Emergency facelift?! What’s that?!” Fearne responded.

Carol admitted she joked about the headline, pretending she “woke up on Saturday night thinking, ‘Oh my god, let me phone 999!'”

“It was so ludicrous, I should have sued,” she insisted, adding: “And that was the error, because that became folklore.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Place (@happyplaceofficial)

‘I love Vorders’

Fans rushed to the comments to praise Carol.

“I love Vorders. She’s an excellent example of womanhood and empowerment. She broke the barriers, did it her way and continues to do so. Throw the shackles away women, and the ones we use on each other. Not the way out of this current sinkhole we are finding ourselves in! Support, not tear down!” one user wrote.

“I love this woman so much, she is one of my idols xx,” another person shared.

“What a legend!” a third remarked.

Read more: Carol Vorderman scaling back work commitments following hospitalisation as she prioritises her health

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