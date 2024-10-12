TV and radio star Carol Vorderman has revealed she is stepping down from her LBC Radio show following a health scare.

The former Countdown presenter took to Instagram on Friday (October 11) evening to issue an update after she had recently been in hospital.

Carol Vorderman ‘health scare’

In an Instagram video, Carol revealed to her followers that she had “some news” to share with them.

“After working 7-day weeks for as long as I can remember, I finally burned out just over two weeks ago and I ended up overnight in hospital,” she explained in her caption.

Carol said that “after many scans and checks,” she doesn’t have any “underlying health issues whatsoever.”

However, after confiding in "family and my buddies," she has taken the " health scare" as a "warning sign to slow down slightly." As a result, Carol has "decided to cut my work back to weekdays for now." "It pains me to have to do it, but I've decided not to carry on with my Sunday show on @LBC," she continued. "I'm fed up that I've had to make the decision, as the show's been really lively and a total joy, with so many new callers from around the country and growing numbers of listeners." Carol added: "The good news is that I'll still be part of the LBC family (they're a good family) from time to time – so stand by for more details." The 63-year-old thanked LBC and her followers for their ongoing support. "I'll be continuing to make a lot of mischief and call out corruption and wrongdoing – that isn't stopping but for now an ever so slightly less frenetic chapter begins. Love ya." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) 'Health is first and foremost' Following the announcement, Carol's fans took to the comments section to share their well wishes. Carol's followers wished the radio and TV star well (Credit: YouTube) "Take care. Nothing is worth your health," one user wrote. "Health is first and foremost lovely. You have done so much for so many. Time to look after yourself," another person shared. "Look after yourself. Health is everything. Keep safe and keep us in the loop," a third remarked. "Sorry to hear this Carol. I am an avid LBC listener and have enjoyed your shows. Take care if yourself. Don't push too hard, your life is already full," a fourth commented.

