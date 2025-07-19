Carol Vorderman’s X-rated confessions – ‘group sex’ blunder; ‘very nice’ toyboy romp; ‘number of lovers’

Carol Vorderman often makes jaws drop thanks to her sizzling snaps – and she’s no stranger to making a saucy sex confession either.

The TV star, 64, shot to fame in the 1980s when she began co-hosting Countdown. Since then, Carol has remained booked and busy, appearing on the likes of I’m A Celebrity…, This Morning and The Wheel – which airs tonight (July 19).

But it turns out Carol has somewhat of an open book when it comes to her bedroom antics. Here, ED! is taking a look at Carol’s steamiest sex confessions…

She was left red-faced over a ‘group sex’ blunder (Credit: YouTube)

Carol Vorderman’s ‘group sex’ blunder

Back in 2023, Carol appeared on This Morning and discussed Gwyneth Paltrow’s racy lifestyle platform Goop Sex.

Host Alison Hammond asked co-star Vanessa Feltz: “Vanessa, come on, you are well-versed in Goop Sex. Carol will you be going onto Goop?”

Carol then shared that for research purposes she had gone on to Goop Sex earlier in the morning.

Revealing what people could expect from the platform, she said. “There’s one technique apparently for stronger orgasms called edging, which is stopping and starting all the time.”

To which Alison asked Vanessa: “Do you think this is the platform we were missing? Do you think we were missing this Vanessa?”

She replied: “No, I have not been missing it,” before asking Nick Ferrari what he thought.

Nick then cheekily quipped: “Can I clarify, when Carol started, did she say Goop sex or group sex?” causing Carol to burst out in laughter.

He asked again: “Goop or group sex? I couldn’t quite hear.”

Carol clarified: “It’s Goop sex,” as Vanessa said: “Nick Ferrari just wants to hear Carol say group sex on television, that’s all he’s saying.”

She dated a toyboy for a few years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol on her ‘very nice’ toyboy

In 2012, Carol – who has been married twice – struck up a romance with former Red Arrow and RAF pilot Graham Duff. At the time, he was 37 and Carol was 52.

When asked about how she stays in great shape, Carol made a cheeky confession.

“I’m not allowed to say because I will get into trouble but it’s a three-letter word and it starts with S,” she shared, as Mirror reports. Carol also described her relationship with Graham as “very nice”.

However, Carol and Graham split in 2014 after two years of dating.

“It’s sad for both of them but Carol felt it had naturally run its course as relationships sometimes do,” a spokesperson for Carol said at the time.

She’s been open about her love life (Credit: BBC)

Carol Vorderman’s ‘special friends’

In recent years, Carol has been candid about the fact she has several “special friends” when it comes to dating and romance.

In January 2023, she opened up to The Sun: “I might have a boyfriend who only lasts a few months. I call them ‘special friends’. People may have other terms for them.”

Additionally, during a podcast appearance, Carol emphasised she was single – and “in a happy place”.

“I’m having the best time,” she said. “I have a system which I’ve had for 10 years. They’re called ‘special friends’.”

Noting there are five special friends, Carol detailed how she’s been seeing some of them for years.

“One’s 11 years, one’s seven years – you know everyone is single. It’s a happy place. I hasten to add I’m not into one night stands,” Carol said.

She’s no stranger of male attention (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol on signing up for celeb dating app

In 2021, Carol revealed she was inundated with messages from “men and women” after joining celebrity dating app Raya.

She told The Sun she made it clear she wasn’t looking for anything long-term and revealed she only stayed on the app for a short period of time before realising it wasn’t her “scene”.

Carol revealed: “A mate of mine said it would be a laugh. A lot of LA people made contact, men and women funnily enough, but it’s not my scene.”

She added: “I’m quite happy with my usual way of doing things. But life is never dull.”

Indeed, Carol previously revealed she “got enough of all that business as it is” without the need to join a dating app.

Watch Carol on The Wheel on Saturday (July 19) at 6:30pm on BBC One.

