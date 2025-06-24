Carol Vorderman was back on our screens last night as a team captain on Channel 5’s new Celebrity Puzzling game show.

But if the star was hoping for rave reviews then she’ll be sorely disappointed…

Jeremy Vine hosts Celebrity Puzzling (Credit: Channel 5)

Carol Vorderman game show Celebrity Puzzling makes its debut

Celebrity Puzzling, hosted by Jeremy Vine, made its debut on Channel 5 last night (June 23).

The brand-new game show sees celebs tackling a series of mind-bending puzzles with the help of their team captains – actress Sally Lindsay and former Countdown star Carol Vorderman.

Sally was joined by choirmaster Gareth Malone, while Carol’s teammate was TV presenter Ore Oduba.

As it kicked off, host Jeremy told viewers: “Our two teams will face a completely random selection of puzzles from our vaults and that means no two games are ever the same. What always remains the same is the teams will face a selection of puzzles so confounding they will soon be crying for Mummy.”

Carol’s team was completed by Ore Oduba (Credit: Channel 5)

House Of Games ‘rip off’

The teams were then seen navigating their way through a series of games that viewers thought looked more than a little familiar…

“Is this just House of Games without the lovely Richard Osman?” asked one viewer.

“Is Celebrity Puzzling on Channel 5 a rip off of Richard Osman’s House of Games? Certainly feels familiar,” another commented.

“A brazen attempt to copy the success of Richard Osman’s House of Games but with absolutely no wit or soul,” declared another.

“House of Games has questions, pictures, maps, songs playing, a nice cosy set and an easy going presenter. This show might not last very long,” another added.

“I gave it 5 mins,” another viewer said. “God, this is awful. Goodbye,” another agreed.

“To think that a TV producer witnessed Vine presenting Eggheads and thought, yes, Jeremy would be great at producing a bargain basement celebrity game show,” another commented.

‘I’m going to try and stick with it’

Not everyone felt the same, though, with some willing to give it more of a chance.

“I’m going to try to stick with #CelebrityPuzzling for the rest of the week,” one viewer declared.

There was one fan, though, who posted: “Refreshing. Great new quiz.”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz’s troubled Channel 5 show hit with 2,000 Ofcom complaints

Celebrity Puzzling continues weeknights on Channel 5 at 7pm.

So did you watch Carol Vorderman on Celebrity Puzzling last night? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.