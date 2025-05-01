TV and radio star Carol Vorderman has announced she is returning to television with a brand new TV quiz show named Celebrity Puzzling.

The 64-year-old famously starred on the Channel 4 game show Countdown between 1982 and 2008. However, while the iconic show continues without her, Carol is preparing to launch a new show on Channel 5 alongside other famous faces.

Carol has announced a new Channel 5 quiz show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Carol Vorderman announces new quiz show

Today (May 1), it has been announced that Channel 5 will be hosting a new weekly quiz show, Celebrity Puzzling.

Coming soon to our screens, the show will be hosted by Jeremy Vine with team captains, former Corrie actor Sally Lindsay and Carol. Each week, they will welcome a new celebrity guest to their teams.

Confirmed guests include Les Dennis, Melvin Odoom, Scarlett Moffatt, and Russell Kane, to name a few.

“I’m so excited to be a team captain on Celebrity Puzzling,” Carol said in a press release. “Finally, all those years of loving numbers, words and brainteasers are about to pay off! Well, I hope that they are. Joining forces with my brilliant and really good mate Sally Lindsay, and with the ever-clever Jeremy Vine keeping us all in line, it’s going to be a battle of brains… and I’m going to be fighting all the way, of course!”

She also shared the news via her Instagram account, posting a snapshot beaming with joy alongside Sally and Jeremy.

“We have brilliant guests and you get addicted to the puzzles. I swear that you’ll love it and be screaming out the answers at your telly,” she wrote.

‘God help us’

Following the announcement, fans were divided. However, it wasn’t Carol who they were turned off by.

“Jesus not Vine again…. Sorry it’s a no from me,” one user wrote.

“God help us,” another person shared.

“Oooh I can’t stand Jeremy Vine. Sorry Carol,” a third remarked.

“Shame about JV,” a fourth user expressed.

“Love you & Sally, Unfortunately Jeremy Vine makes my teeth grind,” a fifth said.

While many fans are excited, Carol’s new show was met with a mixed reaction (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Looking forward to watching it’

However, many are also buzzing to see Carol grace their screens again.

“I’m looking forward to it,” an excited fan shared.

“Looking forward to watching it carol 2 beautiful and stunning ladies xx,” another said.

“Good to see you with a new gig dear Carol,” a third remarked.

“Yay, I love puzzles, I will watch it because you are on the board,” a fourth commented.

