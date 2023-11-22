Carol Vorderman parties at ITV Palooza after quitting BBC role

Carol Vorderman was amongst an array of stars partying at the ITV Palooza last night (Tuesday, November 21).

The star’s appearance at the major ITV event comes not long after she announced that she was quitting her role hosting a BBC radio show.

Carol Vorderman at ITV Palooza

Last night saw the ITV Palooza bash take place at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

The event saw a host of famous faces from some of ITV’s biggest shows in attendance. These included Susanna Reid, AJ Odudu and Will Best, Lorraine Kelly, and Loose Women star Charlene White.

Also amongst the stars were the finalists of this year’s Big Brother – Jordan, Olivia, Henry, Yinrun, and Noky.

Former Countdown and I’m A Celebrity star Carol Vorderman was there too. She wowed on the red carpet as she rocked a tight red dress while posing for pictures.

Carol’s appearance at the ITV night comes not long after she announced that she was leaving her role at BBC Radio Wales.

Carol quits the BBC

Earlier this month, Carol took to Twitter to announce that she was stepping down from her gig hosting BBC Radio Wales.

“After five years, I’m leaving my Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales. The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines which I respect,” she said in a statement.

“However, despite my show being lighthearted with no political content, it was explained to me that as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round,” she then continued.

“Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I’ve ultimately found that I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in.”

She then said she was “not prepared” to stop criticising the government. “Consequently I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management has decided I must leave. We each must make our decisions.”

ITV star Carol Vorderman fights back tears

In an Instagram video posted after, Carol thanked fans for their support and reflected on her time at BBC Radio Wales.

“I’ve just got home from as you might imagine a busy day and I want to say from my heart thank you I am overwhelmed by all of your support, it’s just extraordinary,” she told her 453k followers.

Tearing up, she then added: “You know we’re all in this together and we will, absolutely will, make it right. Because you are bloody marvellous. You are.”

“Big respect Carol,” Alan Carr commented on her video. Cat Deely branded the 62-year-old “bloody brilliant”.

