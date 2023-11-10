Carol Vorderman fights back tears over BBC ‘sacking’ in Instagram video

Carol Voderman became pretty emotional as she discussed her exit from her BBC Radio Wales show following a breach of the broadcaster’s guidelines.

The Countdown presenter, 62, took to her Instagram and shared an emotional farewell to her fans and thanked them for their support.

And the moment almost got too much for fan-favourite Carol.

Carol Vorderman thanked her fans in an Instagram video (Credit: YouTube)

Carol Vorderman thanks her fans after BBC exit

Former Countdown star Carol told her 436K followers: “I’ve just got home from as you might imagine a busy day and I want to say from my heart thank you I am overwhelmed by all of your support, it’s just extraordinary.” She added that she knows “we’re all in this together” and even called her fans “bloody marvellous”.

Tearing up, she said: “You know we’re all in this together and we will, absolutely will, make it right. Because you are bloody marvellous. You are.”

Carol, who claims she was asked to leave after breaching the BBC’s social media guidelines, captioned the clip: “A clip from last night. When I got home. So overwhelmed by your support. Thank you all.”

Alan Carr was among the many celebrities who supported Carol

Soon after, fans began to pour praise on the telly star, including her celebrity friends including Alison Hammond, who wrote: “We love you.”

Comedian Alan Carr wrote: “Big respect Carol.”

Presenter Cat Deeley, who recently bagged the role of presenting This Morning also called Carol “bloody brilliant”. Comedian Joe Lycett joked: “I have informed the BBC I am available to replace you.”

Alan Carr was among the many celebrities who supported Carol (Credit: YouTube)

Why did Carol leave?

Taking to Twitter, Carol admitted she wasn’t keen on “losing her voice” on social media. Neither does she want to change who she is if she thinks things are politically wrong in the country. “I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in,” she said.

As a result, she added that she will continue to criticise the current UK government. The star said she has been “brought up to fight” for what she believes in. “I have decided to continue to criticise the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love. And I’m not prepared to stop. I was brought up to fight for what I believe in. And I will carry on,” she then concluded.

