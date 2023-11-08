Carol Vorderman quits BBC Radio Wales show after ‘breaching’ social media guidelines

Carol Vorderman has stepped down from her job on BBC Radio Wales, sharing the news with a lengthy statement on Twitter today (Wednesday, November 8).

Fans of the former I’m A Celebrity star took to the replies to send their well-wishes as Carol said she looks forward to an “interesting new chapter”.

Carol Vorderman exits BBC role

Carol shared the statement with her 891.3k followers.

“After five years, I’m leaving my Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales. The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines which I respect,” she wrote. “However, despite my show being lighthearted with no political content, it was explained to me that as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round,” she then continued.

Consequently I have now breached the new guidelines.

“Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I’ve ultimately found that I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in,” she then explained.

Carol explained her decision (Credit: ITV)

‘I was brought up to fight for what I believe in’

“My decision has been to continue to criticise the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love – and I’m not prepared to stop. I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on,” she then said.

“Consequently I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management has decided I must leave. We each must make our decisions,” she then continued.

“I’m sad to have to leave the wonderful friends I’ve made at Radio Wales. I wish them, and all of our listeners, all the love in the world. We laughed a lot, and we will miss each other dearly. But for now, another interesting chapter begins. Diolch yn fawr iawn i chi i gyd,” she then added.

Carol has been a part of the radio station since 2018 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans react to Carol Vorderman news

Carol’s followers were in the replies sending their well-wishes following her big decision.

“Kudos for standing your ground to keep making your voice heard Carol,” one fan tweeted.

“Big respect to you for not giving up your voice! Their loss,” another said. “Big respect to you Carol, best wishes!” a third wrote.

“You are a true community champion, Carol. Your voice and belief should never be silent. Thank you,” another added.

In a statement to ED!, the BBC said: “Carol has been a presenter on BBC Radio Wales since 2018. We’d like to thank her for her work and contribution to the station over the past five years.”

