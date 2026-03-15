‘Flawless’ Carol Vorderman’s slimmed-down figure on full display in skin-tight trousers: ‘Looking very trim’

Carol Vorderman delighted fans last week as she showed off her stunning figure on Instagram.

The 65-year-old presenter – who previously revealed the brutal secret to her age-defying appearance – looked gorgeous in a pair of striking red skin-tight trousers ahead of her appearance on Celebrity Puzzling, which continues tonight (Sunday March 15).

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‘You look absolutely amazing Carol’

Carol paired the trousers with a flowy pink blouse and completed the look with an eye-catching pair of heeled boots studded with pearls.

A video showed the former Countdown star strutting her stuff backstage before the programme.

Further photos saw her posed alongside show guests, Olympic athlete Roger Black and comedian Geoff Norcott, as well as fellow show regulars, Sally Lindsay and Jeremy Vine.

Safe to say, the look went down a treat with Carol’s loyal followers.

“The boots, the body!!” commented one person. “You look absolutely amazing Carol,” agreed somebody else.

A third Instagrammer also said: “Class as always!” “Absolutely flawless Carol, you’re looking very trim!” said another.

Another envious fan joked: “So if you are looking for that blouse. It will be in my wardrobe. Just letting you know.”

Catch Carol Vorderman on Celebrity Puzzling tonight (Credit: Channel 5)

Carol Vorderman on Celebrity Puzzling

Celebrity Puzzling, which is now in its second series, sees celebrities tackling a series of mind-bending puzzles with the help of their team captains – Carol Vorderman and actress Sally Lindsay.

The Channel 5 gameshow has received mixed reviews, with many viewers initially accusing the programme of “copying” Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Tonight, Carol and Lindsay go head-to-head once again, this time joined by athlete Colin Jackson and Coronation Street actor Colson Smith.

Celebrity Puzzling airs tonight (Sunday March 15) at 6.05pm on Channel 5.

Read More: Carol Vorderman’s X-rated confessions – ‘group sex’ blunder; ‘very nice’ toyboy romp; ‘number of lovers’

So, what do you think of Carol’s look? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!