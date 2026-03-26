Carol Vorderman delivers scathing message to her haters over facelift backlash

Carol Vorderman issued a scathing message to the haters after receiving backlash over a facelift.

The 65-year-old opened up about the criticism she received in a new interview.

Carol was hospitalised (Credit: Cover Images)

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Carol Vorderman on health scares

Speaking to Woman and Home recently, Carol opened up about ending up in the hospital back in 2024 after suffering from burnout.

The I’m A Celebrity legend was hospitalised with chest pains. Luckily, it was unrelated to any heart issues. However, Carol treated the incident like a “wake-up call”, fearing that it could be her heart next time.

She was also diagnosed with chronic rheumatoid arthritis, triggered by travel vaccines. After being left unable to walk for seven months and not being able to work, Carol realised she was “addicted” to working.

“I had to say no to things for the first time, so it acted as an intervention. I’m no longer working seven days a week, I’ve got a social life again, and I’m trying new things. I’m writing my first novel and developing a one-woman show, and I’m excited,” she said.

Carol addressed her facelifts (Credit: Cover Images)

Carol Vorderman on facelift backlash

In the interview, Carol also addressed being a woman in her sixties in the public eye, and the questions about how she looks as good as she does.

“I don’t look as good as I did in my 40s, but I don’t think I look bad for my age. I have Botox and all of those things, and I’m probably going to have a facelift in the next couple of years. I have no issue with any treatments. It’s my money, I’ve earned it, so I’ll spend it on what I like,” she said.

“I am accepting of myself, but I also want to look good, and those two things can go together. I don’t think you should feel embarrassed to admit that, and if it’s right for you, then great – if it’s not, then that’s also fine. Being accepting is kind,” she then added.

Carol opened up about her health issues (Credit: Channel 5)

Carol on being a ‘workaholic’

Last year, during an interview on This Morning, Carol opened up about being a “workaholic”.

“I was a workaholic, as you know, for decades. I hit burnout last year. But I’m a gym bunny and did my rotator cuff in,” she said.

“By the time I had my bloods done in December, I had an inflammatory marker, a CRP, which should be five or below. And it was nine because I had this rotator cuff issue,” she then continued.

She also opened about being diagnosed with chronic rheumatoid arthritis.

“I had some jabs, let’s say, I don’t want to get started on that. Suddenly, I had chronic and sudden rheumatoid arthritis within two days. My hands were twice the size. I couldn’t move without crying in pain. Chronic pain for months and months while they found the right medication. The NHS has been superb,” she added.

Read more: ‘Flawless’ Carol Vorderman’s slimmed-down figure on full display in skin-tight trousers: ‘Looking very trim’

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