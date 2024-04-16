Carley Stenson and her husband Danny Mac have finally revealed that she is pregnant with their second baby.

The couple shared the news on Instagram earlier today (April 16), with Carley looking heavily pregnant.

It comes amid fan speculation after Stephen Mulhern congratulated Carley on what appeared to be her pregnancy when she appeared in the Dancing On Ice audience earlier this year.

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac share baby joy

Carley looks heavily pregnant in the snap, which sees her shadow projected onto a patch of grass in the sunshine.

She captioned the post: “We can’t wait to meet you [red love heart emoji].”

Danny joked in the comments: “Wait. What!?”

‘How did I not know?!’

Fans were quick to comment, with one posting: “Been waiting for this announcement since Stephen Mulhern congratulated you on Dancing On Ice. Glad they’ve got to announce it properly in their own way.”

“Congratulations!! I thought I’d heard wrong on DOI,” said another.

Famous faces also offered their congratulations – and shared their surprise after the couple kept their news secret.

Lucy-Jo Hudson said: “How did I not know? Ahhh congratulations babe.” Nicole Barber Lane added: “Love to the growing family.” Nikki Sanderson also added: “Congratulations.”

Carley Stenson and Danny Mac are expecting baby number two (Credit: Splash News)

Carley’s mum guilt

Hollyoaks stars Carley and Danny are already parents to daughter Skye, who they welcomed in June 2021.

Carley previously admitted her mum guilt to Hello after returning to work after the baby’s birth. She said: “I feel awful when I’m not with her.

“I remember my first day back to work, when Skye had a rash. I got off the Tube and I could have gone left to work or right to go home, and I had to ring my mum and say: ‘Please tell me what to do.’

“But I knew Skye was with my mother-in-law, who is a nurse, so she could not have been in better hands.”

Carley played Steph Cunningham in the Channel 4 soap from 2000 to 2011, while Danny played Mark ‘Dodger’ Savage from 2011 until 2015.

She also took part in Dancing On Ice in 2023, with Danny waltzing onto the Strictly dancefloor in 2016.

