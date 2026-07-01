Campbell Hatton, the son of the late Ricky Hatton, has revealed attackers torched his father’s car outside his Hyde home.

The Sun reported that boxer Campbell, 25, shared CCTV that appears to show two people pouring petrol over Ricky’s silver Ford Kuga before setting it alight.

The attack happened late on Monday night. Campbell said the blaze destroyed one of the few belongings he still had from his dad, who took his own life last year.

Who is Campbell Hatton? Campbell Hatton is a British professional boxer and the son of former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton. Born in 2001.

Based in Greater Manchester.

Turned professional in 2021.

Has fought in the super-lightweight division.

Promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom backed his early professional career.

Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell shares sad news

Writing on Facebook, Campbell reportedly said: “Last night around 23:40 my dad’s car got set on fire outside my house.

“CCTV of 2 lads look like they came through the valley in Hattersley to do it so anyone with any info or cameras that might have caught anything let me know.

“Absolutely gutted, the car was one of the only things I’ve got that was my dad’s and a lot of sentimental stuff ruined.”

He also offered a reward for information. He wrote: “Need to get to the bottom of it I have a 7 year old daughter who stays here. £££ reward if anyone does know who it was and tells me.”

A source reportedly close to the Hattons told The Sun the late-night attack left Campbell “shocked” and “upset”.

The source claimed a neighbour alerted him shortly before midnight.

Ricky Hatton’s son shared a sad message following the attack (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Police shares statement

The source reportedly said of Campbell: “He was at home in bed and a neighbour’s told him the car’s on fire. The fire brigade turn out and extinguished the fire. He’s got CCTV footage of someone pouring fluid over the car and setting fire to it.

“The fire also damaged the house and fractured a gas main, the gas board had to come out. There could have been an explosion. But luckily there wasn’t, the gas board had to make the house safe.

“It was all pretty shocking for him and his partner, and completely out of the blue. He doesn’t know why it’s happened, whose responsible, is it someone that’s jealous, is it someone that doesn’t like him, it’s a mystery. He’s spoken to the police and he’s put out an award for any info leading to an arrest and conviction.”

Ricky Hatton career facts Ricky Hatton is a former British boxer who won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight. Full name: Richard John Hatton.

Nickname: The Hitman.

Born in Stockport and closely associated with Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Held major world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight.

Defeated Kostya Tszyu in 2005 to unify leading light-welterweight belts.

Retired with a professional record of 45 wins and 3 defeats.

Greater Manchester Police said officers received the call at 11.45pm on June 29 after reports of a car fire outside an address in Hyde.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers from our Tameside district are appealing for information after a vehicle was deliberately set on fire outside an address in Hyde.

“We were called at 11.45pm yesterday (29 June) to reports of a car which had been set on fire. Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

“It is believed to be a targeted attack with no wider risk to the public. Investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this stage.”

Police asked witnesses to come forward with CCTV or doorbell footage.

ED! has contacted representatives for Campbell for comment.