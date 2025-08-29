Caitlyn Jenner has spoken out for the first time about the tragic death of Sophia Hutchins.

The long-term manager and friend of Caitlyn, 75, died in July 2025 aged 29 following an ATV accident. The accident took place near Caitlyn’s home in Malibu and Sophia was pronounced dead at the scene, TMZ reported.

And now, Caitlyn – who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2019 – has broken her silence on Sophia’s death and opened up about her “grief”.

The I’m A Celeb star has shared her heartbreak (Credit: ITV)

Caitlyn Jenner speaks out on Sophia Hutchins’ death

During a recent appearance on Fox, Caitlyn spoke about Sophia’s death and said: “Recently my good friend Sophia passed away in a tragic accident.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went on: “But for the last seven weeks, I’ve been dealing with death, and it’s so difficult.”

Caitlyn then reflected on the recent shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

She said: “Here I am dealing with my grief, and I just can’t even imagine parents who dropped their kid off at school and, like that father just said, ‘I’ll never get a chance to talk to him again.’ That is just so horrible.

“I’ve been dealing with grief, and these people have a long road ahead of them, and they’re going to be dealing with grief.”

She died earlier this year (CoverImages.com)

When did Sophia die?

Sophia died in July while driving near Caitlyn’s home. She crashed into another vehicle on the road before veering off a cliff, falling 350 feet down into a ravine. She was 29.

According to a death certificate from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health shared in July, she died from blunt force injuries. Sophia’s death was also ruled an accident.

Eduardo Saucedo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the Daily Mail: “It doesn’t seem like she was following them.

“I think she just came up on them and then hit the car. So it looked like she tried to manoeuvre to go around it, but she was going too fast and just ended up clipping the rear end of that Mazda, causing her to veer off and go off the cliff there.”

Sophia and Caitlyn were friends for years before Sophia eventually became her manager. The pair often sparked rumours that they dated however, Caitlyn and Sophia denied any romantic connection.

When asked to explain her relationship with Sophia, Caitlyn told Variety in 2018: “We are not going to get into that.

“But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable. We’re the best of friends.”

Read more: Real reason Katie Piper turned down Celebrity Big Brother and I’m A Celebrity

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know