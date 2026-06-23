Boyzlife statement issued over Brian McFadden’s ‘missing’ Instagram following fan ‘concern’

Boyzlife’s official Instagram account has issued a statement following the unexpected disappearance of Brian McFadden’s social media page.

Brian’s Instagram page has mysteriously disappeared from the social media platform.

Following support and concern from fans, a statement was issued on Tuesday to address the problem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boyzlife (@officialboyzlife)

Brian McFadden statement issued following ‘missing’ Instagram

On the Boyzlife Instagram page, a statement read: “We’re aware that Brian’s Instagram account (@brianmcfadden123) has unexpectedly disappeared.

“We believe this may be the result of the recent wave of AI-driven account suspensions and automated crackdowns that have affected a number of larger and verified accounts.

Thank you for all the support and concern.

“We are actively working through the appropriate channels to have the account reviewed and restored as quickly as possible.”

The statement added: “Thank you for all the support and concern. We know how much Brian values this community, and we appreciate everyone bearing with us while we work to get his account back online.

“We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have any news.”

Brian McFadden’s Instagram account has gone missing (Credit: GTres)

Fans shared their thoughts in the comment section, with one person writing: “Thank you for the update. Hopefully he’ll get it back very soon.”

Another said: “Aww gutted. Thank you for the update, I hope Brian can get his account sorted and back fingers crossed for him good luck.”

A third added: “Thank you for the update. I really hope Brian’s account will be restored soon. His Instagram means a lot to so many fans.”

What is Boyzlife?

Boyzlife is a pop group formed by Brian of Westlife and Keith Duffy of Boyzone.

They created the group in 2016 and have gone on to have successful hits and tours.

Keith and Brian created Boyzlife in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

The duo are set to tour later this year, performing across the UK in October and November.

A message on the band’s Instagram page earlier this month read: “Tickets are flying!

Read more: Inside Brian McFadden’s love life – three wives; three kids; ‘painfully embarrassing’ Vogue Williams divorce

“With multiple venues now on limited availability and Dunfermline officially SOLD OUT, don’t leave it too late to secure your place on the Boyzlife Part 2 Tour.

“We can’t wait to see you all on the road this October & November.”

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