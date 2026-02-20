‘A lifetime of pain’: Brenda Edwards’ triple death heartache, from loss of son Jamal to tragic Christmas car crash

Brenda Edwards made a heartbreaking admission about grief after suffering three devastating losses, including son Jamal Edwards.

The star, who lost her son four years ago today (Friday, February 20), opened up about her losses in a new interview.

Brenda has suffered much grief (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards’ heartwrenching admission about grief

Speaking to Best magazine this week, Brenda opened up about her experiences with grief.

Four years ago, Brenda lost her son, Jamal, who was just 31 years old. Jamal died from cardiac arrhythmia after he took recreational drugs.

Jamal was a pioneer in the music industry, having founded SB.TV, a platform that helped launch the careers of some of the biggest UK artists, including the likes of Ed Sheeran.

However, Jamal’s passing sadly wasn’t Brenda’s first experience with grief. When Brenda was just four years old, her parents were killed in a car crash over the Christmas period.

Following the accident, Brenda was raised by her grandmother and her extended family.

Jamal died in 2022, aged 31 (Credit: Splash News)

Brenda on losing her parents

Speaking to the magazine, Brenda said: “Everybody just came together. So I was very fortunate. It’s quite funny saying ‘fortunate’ in my circumstances, but I consider myself fortunate because I am still here today to be able to do what I’m doing.”

The star also reflected on her son’s death.

“He is forever 31. And it’s been an overwhelming three years. It’s not been long, really. Three years sounds like a long time, but it’s really not. After losing both of my parents, I know that it is a lifetime of pain that I am going to be experiencing. But I want to turn that pain into passion and turn that passion into helping others, because there’s always somebody that is worse off than you,” she said.

Brenda spoke of losing her son (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards on feeling Jamal’s presence

Brenda then continued, saying, “There’s never a good time to lose a parent or a child. Obviously, our children are not supposed to go before us, so I think that’s what makes it incredibly difficult for me.”

The star then went on to say that she feels Jamal’s presence around her, which helps her “get up and smile”.

Brenda revealed that Jamal’s motto was all about ‘self-belief’. She said that he and her daughter, who is now 32, give her self-belief and the “courage to keep going”.

