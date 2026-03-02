Bradley and Barney Walsh in ‘huge Breaking Dad U-turn’ amid reports show is returning for new series

Bradley Walsh and son Barney are returning for a new series of their smash-hit series Breaking Dad, it’s been reported.

The sixth series of Breaking Dad aired last spring, and it was widely believed it was the last-ever season of the show.

However, now it’s been reported that Breaking Dad is making a comeback, and Barney Walsh’s updated CV appears to confirm as much…

Barney Walsh and Bradley Walsh are reportedly coming back for series 7 of Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

Bradley and son Barney Walsh in Breaking Dad U-turn?

Last spring, at the end of series 6, Bradley and Barney appeared to suggest Breaking Dad was coming to an end.

Reminiscing on their trip to Asia, Bradley said: “This is a cool place to finish, a very beautiful temple,” as Barney nodded: “We’ve done some stuff.” “It has been amazing. And I’ve just enjoyed going all around the globe with you. It’s been great, Barns,” said Bradley.

“Me too, Dad,” Barney replied: “We’ve been to so many countries now, we’ve done so many things.” Bradley went on: “Well, it is the last one, innit? That’s it.” But Barney added: “Never say never. We’ve had a good run.”

Now, it’s been reported that a new series has actually been filmed, and will be out very, very soon.

Bradley Walsh has loved travelling the world with his son Barney (Credit: ITV)

New series of Breaking Dad reported

TV Zone has claimed that a new series of Breaking Dad is in the can. And, it’s also claimed, that it will air on ITV1 and ITVX this spring.

It claims production listings from production company Hungry Bear Media confirm series 7 of Breaking Dad. As well as that, an updated CV from Barney Walsh’s agency also appears to confirm a new series. His CV reads that he’s worked on series 1-7 of Breaking Dad.

So all the signs are pointing to some very exciting news for fans of the father-and-son duo. One fan commented: “Excellent I love the show!” “Can’t wait to see this!” said another.

The news hasn’t been confirmed by ITV, but Barney Walsh’s CV has been updated (Credit: ITV)

ITV statement

ED! has contacted reps for comment. ITV told us: “We haven’t confirmed anything our end.”

The sixth series of the show was announced around this time last year, with the series kicking off the first week of April. So an announcement could be imminent…

