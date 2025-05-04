Bradley Walsh previously made a rare home life confession about “always moaning” to his wife Donna.

TV legend Bradley, 64, has been a staple on screens for years. Whether it’s stints on Coronation Street, Gladiators or The Chase – which airs its celebrity special today (May 4) – Bradley has remained booked and busy.

Away from the TV sets though, Bradley has been married to Donna Derby, with whom he shares son Barney, since 1997.

And recently, Bradley revealed the weekend ritual they share which often sees him “moaning”.

The beloved TV star shared his weekend ritual with wife Donna (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh on ‘moaning’ to wife Donna

Earlier this year, Bradley appeared on Laura Hamilton’s Mile Fly Club podcast.

Talking about how he unwinds amid his busy work schedule, Bradley told the host he and his wife Donna like to watch Laura’s show A Place In The Sun.

But there is one part of the beloved series Bradley isn’t a fan of as it often leaves him “moaning”.

Bradley said: “We sit there, Donna and I, we watch you all the time.”

The couple have been together for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bradley and Donna’s weekend ritual

Bradley went on: “We make a cup of tea, get the biscuits out and the shortbread, my wife loves shortbread, and we sit there and say: ‘I wonder where Laura is today.’ So we find out where you are.”

Revealing he’s often left unimpressed, Bradley added: “And I’m always moaning about that show, honestly I think I’ve texted you before when these people waste your time.

“You go around these countries and then they go: ‘Oh, I’m not sure.'”

What does Bradley Walsh’s wife Donna do?

While Donna may keep a relatively low profile nowadays, her showbiz career has also included starring in Robert Palmer’s 1988 music video Simply Irresistible.

She also helped to choreograph beauty pageant Miss World. And also, back in 1987, she featured in six episodes of The Kenny Everett Television Show.

Her famous hubby has also previously gushed about how much his wife means to him.

He told the Express: “I wouldn’t swap my missus for the world. Donna isn’t just beautiful, she’s the most fantastic wife and mother.”

