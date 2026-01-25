Bradley Walsh admits ‘it’s hard’ as he shares health concerns

TV presenter Bradley Walsh, who is hosting Gladiators today (January 25) with his son Barney, has shared concerns over his health in a recent interview.

The 65-year-old previously revealed that turning 60 was a “milestone” after the risks of developing heart disease were reportedly linked to his father’s death from the condition at just 59.

Bradley admitted he wants to get ‘slimmer’ (Credit: BBC)

Bradley Walsh wants to ‘get fitter’

Earlier this month, Bradley sat down with Heat and opened up about the resolutions he’s set himself.

“I want to get slimmer and fitter. As you get older, it’s much harder, but I really want to get fitter,” he said.

Bradley, who also hosts ITV’s The Chase, added: “Well, I’ve been asking the Gladiators for tips, and they’re really lovely. They tell me what to eat or what to take. I’ve got myself a trainer, and I’m actually eating properly.”

“Less bread, cakes, spuds, and stuff like that. I’m actually not doing too badly.”

Earlier in the interview, Bradley admitted to keeping his dressing room stocked with “cakes, chocolate and fizzy pop” while filming Gladiators, along with bags of Haribo, a treat he described as “important” and even confessed to carrying in his pockets.

Reflecting further on his health goals, Bradley acknowledged that while his fondness for Haribo had been noted, “you can’t give up everything,” stressing the importance of maintaining balance.

Bradley said turning 60 was a ‘milestone’ (Credit: ITV)

‘I always felt like I just had to get past my dad’s age’

Speaking to The Sun in 2020, Bradley admitted that his father’s death had long weighed on his mind.

“I always felt like I just had to get past my dad’s age,” he said, adding: “So turning 60 felt like a real milestone.”

He went on to explain that he cut out fatty foods and alcohol in a bid to improve his health and lose weight, describing himself at the time as a “time bomb”.

‘I produce too much cholesterol, it’s a silent killer. My heart specialist told me, ‘Look, Brad, you need to get fit.'”

