Bonnie Blue’s foul bathtub stunt removed amid backlash: ‘She needs help’

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue deleted the announcement for her next bathtub stunt following a wave of backlash.

The 26-year-old porn star, who participated in a controversial interview with Andrew Tate last month, is no stranger to leaving people divided. Weeks prior, she got banned from OnlyFans after planning a new stunt named “Bonnie Blue’s Petting Zoo.”

However, it seems the ban hasn’t phased Bonnie in the slightest as she announced a new stunt a few days ago…

Bonnie announced her next stunt (Credit: YouTube)

Bonnie Blue deletes foul bathtub stunt post

Earlier this week, Bonnie took to Instagram to share a video of herself. In the clip, she announced what she wanted her next stunt to entail.

“26th of July, I want to be bathing in all of your fluids, send them to me and let me play with all of your milk,” she suggestively told her followers.

Since sharing the video on Instagram, Bonnie has since deleted the upload. She has not given a reason as to why.

However, she has still got the advert up on her X, formerly known as Twitter, page, where she reveals where the stunt is taking place.

“Suite 53C. Unimix House. Abbey Road. London. NW10 7TR. UK. 18+ donations, please send a photo of your ID with your [bleep],” Bonnie wrote.

Bonnie deleted her Instagram announcement (Credit: YouTube)

‘So irresponsible’

Following the announcement, Bonnie was met with a mixed reaction.

“The amount of therapy you need would take 11 lifetimes,” one user wrote.

“What the [bleep],” another person shared.

“Bonnie Blue needs help. The things she is allowing to happen to her is purely unhealthy internalised misogony,” a third remarked.

“WHY??? Who is going to want to watch that,” a fourth expressed.

“I’m not one to [bleep] shame, but this one might be a tad irresponsible,” another echoed.

However, Bonnie still has many admirers who remain fans of her work.

“I [bleeping] love u,” one fan shared.

“Wife material,” another insisted.

