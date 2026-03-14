Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph’s ‘tremendous guilt’ over ‘not being the grandmother her kids expected’

Lesley Joseph previously made a candid confession about her family life, revealing what she feels “tremendous guilt” about.

The beloved actress has been a regular on TV screens for years thanks to stints on shows like Birds of a Feather, Loose Women and Celebrity Gogglebox.

Away from the TV sets, Lesley – who is on Celebrity Lingo today (March 14) – has two children, Andrew and Elizabeth, from a previous relationship with Carl Littlejohn.

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She is also a grandmother but has kept the ages and names of her grandchildren away from the public eye. However, in 2025, Lesley made a rare home life admission about her family.

Lesley made a sad confession last year (Credit: BBC)

‘Guilty’ Lesley Joseph makes rare family confession

Best known for her role as Dorien Green in the ITV sitcom, Lesley has been a staple on screens for more than six decades.

From Strictly stint to performing at the West End, Lesley has kept herself busy over the years.

And in October 2025, Lesley was awarded with the outstanding contribution to Theatre and Television award at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards.

On stage, the fan favourite made a candid confession about her grandmotherly duties.

“I feel tremendous guilt for not being the grandmother my kids probably expected,” she said. Lesley added: “I’ve never done the school run or babysitting. I just find it hard to say no to acting jobs.”

The Birds of a Feather star has two children (Credit: ITV)

Lesley keeps personal and private life separate

Lesley tends to keep tight-lipped on her personal life. In 2019 though, she opened up about what it was like to lose her mum in 2016.

She told the Mirror: “Losing a mother when you are very young, that is incredibly difficult because they don’t grow old with you.

“But if you lose them when they are older, you’ve had them all your life. “I had a very close relationship with my mother.

“She was one of 12, and she was the last of them to die. I talk to her every day, in my head. I don’t think you ever lose that – she had a thirst for life Hopefully, touch wood, I’ve got her genes.”

Meanwhile previously talking about her decision to not talk about her personal life, Lesley told The Jewish Chronicle in 2017: “I tend to keep work and private life separate and I always have done.”

Watch Lesley on Celebrity Lingo on Saturday (March 14) at 4:30pm on ITV1.

Read more: First look at Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph as they reunite on The Good Ship Murder

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