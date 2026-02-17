Big Brother star Kerry Riches shows off stunning before and after as she sheds five stone on weight-loss jabs

Big Brother 2023 star Kerry Riches has proudly revealed her dramatic five-stone weight loss, sharing a before-and-after video that highlights just how far she has come since beginning weight-loss injections last year.

The reality star rose to fame on the ITV reboot of Big Brother in 2023. She was the fourth housemate eliminated, leaving the show in a controversial back door eviction.

She took to Instagram this week to show herself trying on a dress that had once been uncomfortably tight, only to find it now hung loosely from her slimmer frame.

Big Brother star Kerry Riches shows off weight loss

Sharing the incredible transformation, Kerry wrote: “This dress in April was so tight! 5 stone gone forever and here’s to the next 5 stone coming off this year!”

The video quickly drew praise from fans, who were stunned by her progress and the visible change in her confidence.

“You look absolutely stunning!!” One fan gushed. “Well done. You’ve worked so hard. Massive achievement.”

“I bet you feel amazing, and so you should!” Another echoed.

Kerry began using weight-loss injections through the My Juniper programme, which combines medications such as Mounjaro or Wegovy with tailored nutrition and lifestyle support.

But for Kerry, the decision wasn’t purely about appearance. It was driven by her long-running battle with multiple sclerosis (MS), a neurological condition she has lived with for nearly two decades.

She previously explained that the treatment has been life-changing, admitting she would happily continue long-term if it keeps helping her health.

“I truly believe I’ll be on weight-loss medication forever and I’m absolutely fine with that,” she said. “It’s helping my multiple sclerosis in ways I could have only dreamed.”

Kerry has shed an impressive five stone since appearing on Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Riches health

Kerry has been open about the daily challenges of living with MS. MS is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord and can cause fatigue, mobility issues and chronic pain. She revealed that worsening symptoms had forced her to take urgent action to protect her future.

“I’m 41 years old and have lived with multiple sclerosis for almost 17 years,” she said. “The last few months have been particularly difficult.”

She added that the condition had become increasingly debilitating, prompting her to make major lifestyle changes.

“MS symptoms are nothing short of debilitating and I know I have to do something fast,” she explained. “I have to take control of my future now.”

Doctors advised that losing weight could ease the strain on her body and improve her mobility, something Kerry has already begun to experience.

Alongside the physical transformation, Kerry has spoken about the emotional impact of her weight loss.

Sharing her post to Instagram Stories, she admitted she was stunned by the difference in her overall wellbeing.

“I can’t believe how different I feel with my MS,” she gushed.

Fans who watched her journey on Big Brother will remember how Kerry often relied on a mobility scooter or wheelchair due to her MS symptoms.

