Ben Shephard’s relationship ‘agreement’ with wife Annie as he issues her warning

Ben Shephard recently made a rare admission about his home life with wife Annie Perks.

Beloved presenter Ben, 50, and Annie first met at university and ended up getting married in 2004. The happy couple have also welcomed two sons – Sam, 19, and Jack, 18.

And now, Ben – who is on Tipping Point today (May 31) – has revealed he has an “agreement” with Annie at home.

Ben opened up about his home life (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard and wife Annie

This Morning host Ben recently got people talking thanks to his photoshoot with eye-catching Men’s Health magazine.

The TV star stripped off for the magazine, as he recreated his previous cover 13 years ago. In the snaps, Ben can be seen smouldering to the camera while showing off his impressive physique.

Meanwhile, talking to the publication, Ben opened up about staying fit at 50.

He shared: “I’m much more conscious of the fact that I’ve probably got less time ahead of me than I have behind me – that’s the reality of it.”

The pair have been married for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben reveals wife’s ‘agreement’

The TV star also spoke about how his fitness journey has played into his home life with wife Annie.

“My wife does most of the cooking. And I’m turning around saying: ‘I’ve got to have enough protein,'” Ben said of his warning to Annie.

However, in a bid to get the perfect balance, the happy couple decided to put an “agreement” into place to stop Ben fretting.

Ben revealed: “We came up with an agreement – I’d get what I needed during the day, so I could enjoy our dinners together. You can leave stuff out that you don’t necessarily want, but we still want to share that moment in the evening.”

Ben praises Annie

Despite keeping their relationship relatively low-key, Ben has given fans an insight into married life over the years.

In November 2013, the presenter praised Annie for supporting him from the start of his career.

At the time, he told the Lancashire Post: “I fell into this bizarre world and got a job in telly. My wife’s been involved all the way through, which has been lovely, and now we’ve got kids and life goes on.”

He added: “I’m lucky I do a job that I absolutely love, but it can be erratic with hours and travelling, and we’ve got two little boys who take up a lot of time, so she does put up with a lot.”

