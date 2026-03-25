This Morning host Ben Shephard has reportedly been causing chaos on the show, with insiders claiming it has been rubbing people the wrong way.

The 51-year-old presenter regularly hosts the ITV daytime show alongside Cat Deeley. The pair joined as permanent hosts in 2024, replacing Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Ben and Cat have proven to be a hit with viewers, with This Morning taking home Daytime Programme at the NTAs last year. However, a recent report has suggested Ben has been annoying publicists and agents following his recent interviews…

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Ben and Cat joined This Morning in 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard accused of throwing in ‘controversial’ questions on This Morning

Last week, Ben and Cat interviewed Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon about her Britain’s Got Talent appearance that weekend.

However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Ben brought up the rumours surrounding Stacey’s marriage to Joe Swash.

“You’ve not been wearing your ring and there might be some issues going on,” he told her. Stacey seemed shocked by the suggestion, admitting she hadn’t been reading what had been written in the press.

“There is a new rumour each week!” she had insisted.

The surprise change in tone for the interview allegedly didn’t surprise bosses on the show, with The Sun claiming Ben’s behaviour had already been under scrutiny.

“It’s This Morning, not Newsnight. Over the last six months, Ben has started to randomly take questioning down a far harder line,” an insider told the newspaper.

“Very often, editors have agreed with key guests to avoid personal topics and keep chat work-related. That’s how the show continues to book great guests the viewers want to watch. But Ben has started to throw in a controversial, newsy question or two, and it’s left PRs nervous about placing their clients on the show.”

‘ITV have been trying to mend relationships for the future’

Another alleged example of Ben talking out of line was when he and Cat interviewed Princess and Junior Andre for Princess’s reality show, The Princess Diaries.

The Sun was said to be “told by a crew insider” that talking about their mum Katie Price’s marriage to Lee Andrews was “strictly off-limits”. However, Ben didn’t hesitate and still asked if they had met her new hubby.

“I think Ben wants to be seen as a hard-hitting interviewer, but This Morning is meant to be positive and fluffy and a safe space for talent. It’s [bleep]ing PRs and agents off. With Stacey, for example, BGT is an ITV show, so the channel’s daytime chat show should be the safest of spaces,” the source added.

They claim it has been “causing internal headaches and it’s awkward for bookers when he goes off-piste and they’re left consoling talent and PRs, trying to mend relationships for the future”.

ITV have issued a statement following the report (Credit: ITV)

‘This isn’t something we recognise on This Morning’

ED! reached out to ITV for comment, who issued a statement denying that the article was true.

An ITV spokesperson said: “This isn’t something we recognise on This Morning. Ben is very popular with guests and viewers alike and receives lots of positive feedback.”

As of this writing, Ben has yet to respond to the report.

Read more: ‘Tone deaf! This Morning host Ben Shephard faces major backlash following ‘disappointing’ admission

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