Ben Shephard is a beloved TV presenter – but what has he previously said about his rarely-seen family members?

The This Morning presenter, 50, shares two sons – Sam, 19, and Jack, 17, – with his wife Annie. They have been married since 2004.

Although Ben – who is on Tipping Point on Saturday (January 4) – keeps his family away from the spotlight, he has previously spoken out about his beloved clan.

But why does his brother live in Dubai? And What has he said about his wife ‘clashing’ with his mum? Keep on reading to find out….

This Morning star Ben is close with his parents (Credit: Instagram)

Ben Shephard: His mum and dad

Ben – born in 1974 – hails from Epping, Essex and has an older brother Toby, born in 1970 and sister Alex, born in 1973. Their father was an accountant while their mother was a nurse.

As expected, Ben is super close with his parents. In March 2024, Ben shared a heartwarming birthday tribute to his dad – who turned 80.

Meanwhile in 2020, following the first UK lockdown restrictions getting lifting, Ben recalled how it was “awful” that he couldn’t hug his mum after seeing her for the first time in months.

On GMB, he said: “I was able to see my mum socially distanced, we had a nice game of golf and it was lovely to see her. It was awful not being able to give her a hug though.”

Ben’s brother appeared on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Ben’s brother who lives in Dubai

Ben’s brother Toby lives in Dubai and works in pharmaceuticals. And last year, Ben was left floored as his brother made a shock cameo on This Morning.

The programme showed a clip of Ben’s brother Toby, sitting next to Andi Peters in a restaurant over in Singapore.

Ben explained: “So my brother lives in Singapore, that’s my brother Toby who just randomly popped up.” He added: “I was coming into the studio so I missed this this morning. My brother had a cameo with Andi’s comp.”

This Morning then went live to Andi and Toby in Singapore but Ben was left speechless at seeing his brother on the telly.

The presenter is married to Annie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben Shephard’s wife’s clash with his mum

Ben previously gave an insight into his wife Annie’s relationship with his mum, during a discussion with Kate Garraway on GMB in June 2022.

The co-hosts were talking about sons being spoilt by “overprotective” mothers when Ben related his own family experience.

He said at the time: “My wife with my boys does look after them and spoils them and does everything for them. And my mum probably does that for me.”

Ben continued: “I know Annie gets annoyed about my mum and my relationship and me being spoiled by my mum. And I can see it with her and our boys.”

Selfies in the gym with lookalike son

In December 2024, Ben posted a rare video of him working out with his son and fans were left floored over “how big” Sam is.

Ben wrote in the caption: “It took a few sets and a lot of grunting, huffing and puffing, but we got there in the end!”

The fast-forwarded clip shows father and son doing multiple sets of strenuous exercise to ace the challenge.

A significant number of fans were surprised to see Ben’s eldest son all grown up. One said: “Your son is the double of you!” Another shared: “He’s so much bigger than you now Ben.” A third fan wrote: “He’s a big lad.”

Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals airs on Saturday (January 4) at 4:00pm on ITV1.

Read more: Ben Shephard dealt blow as ITV show Ninja Warrior ‘cancelled’ following success of BBC rival

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.