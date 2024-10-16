Ben Shephard’s brother makes surprise This Morning cameo: ‘He looks like his dad’

On This Morning today, host Ben Shephard was left floored as his brother made a shock cameo.

The ITV show returned to screens on Wednesday (October 16) with Ben and Cat Deeley back at the helm.

However, things took an unexpected turn when Ben’s sibling popped up on screens – something he said was a “surprise”.

Ben’s brother appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard’s brother makes surprise This Morning appearance

At the start of This Morning on Wednesday (October 15) Ben told co-host Cat: “There was a cameo on this morning’s Lorraine show, with Andi, because that’s my brother!”

The programme then showed a clip of Ben’s brother Toby, sitting next to Andi in a restaurant over in Singapore.

Ben explained: “So my brother lives in Singapore, that’s my brother Toby who just randomly popped up.”

He added: “I was coming into the studio so I missed this this morning. My brother had a cameo with Andi’s comp.”

His brother appeared with Andi Peters (Credit: ITV)

Ben and his brother on This Morning today

This Morning then went live to Andi and Toby in Singapore but Ben was left speechless at seeing his brother on the telly.

Ben then quizzed his sibling: “Have you told mum that you’re doing this? Have you told your boss? I’m sure you’re supposed to be at work!”

His brother replied: “Erm, no.”

Saying his goodbyes, Ben gushed: “Andy, that’s a wonderful surprise. Toby I’ll give you a call after the show!”

Ben was left floored at seeing his brother on the TV (Credit: ITV)

Fans stunned at Ben’s brother’s cameo

Viewers watching at home were quick to share their thoughts on Ben’s brother’s This Morning stint. On X, one person said: “Ben has to get his family in the show.”

Someone else added: “How old is Ben’s brother? He looks like his dad. It would’ve been nice to hear him say more but was overshadowed by Andi.”

A third penned: “So Andi just randomly bumped into Ben’s brother.” Another said: “Ben’s boys have an uncle.”

