On This Morning today, a “worried” Ben Shephard was left squirming following an interview with some “intimidating” guests.

The ITV show returned to screens on Tuesday (October 15) with Ben and Cat Deeley back at the helm. However, things took a “sinister” turn when the beloved hosts spoke to Britain’s “real-life Addams family”.

The family made a dramatic entrance (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

The family, Jon Paul Kenny, Kymmi Jeffrey and their two daughters made a dramatic entrance on This Morning on Tuesday.

They rocked up to the ITV studios in their car, a hearse, which left Ben a tad creeped out.

“It’s intimidating isn’t it when a hearse drives into the studio!” he proclaimed.

Cat then joked: “Maybe it’s a premonition of what’s to come.”

The family have their own haunted museum (Credit: ITV)

Ben ‘intimated’ on This Morning today

As the family arrived, Ben pointed out how Cat was waving at them in a “sinister” way before they sat on the famous sofa. She replied: “I don’t know why!” before giggling with her co-host.

The famous family have their own haunted museum in their garage. What’s more, they even brought in some items to show Ben and Cat.

However, it appears Ben wasn’t a fan. Looking around at the objects, he confessed: “Yeah, I’m slightly worried about that!”

The hosts spoke about their haunted items (Credit: ITV)

Real-life Addams Family

The family went on to reveal a haunted ornament from under a black velvet cloth. Kymmi shared more information on the mystery as she said: “That is our haunted mirror and that’s from the Hell’s House in Middlesbrough.

“It’s a very well-investigated place with lots of negative energies attached to that building. It was carefully sourced that mirror. I went to bed after we picked it up and that night my face had an allergic reaction to it. We didn’t think anything of it at the time.”

She then shared how Jon fell mysteriously ill after bringing the mirror home.

Ben on This Morning

Not keen to take a look, Cat declared: “I’m going to give this one a miss!” However, Ben was the opposite and took a peek – with the mirror nearly toppling from its stand.

“I feel like I might break the mirror, regardless of whether you believe in any of this stuff, the idea of seven years of bad luck with the most haunted mirror in the world?” he said.

Ben then told the family he would let them know if he experienced any ill effects after his glance at the mirror.

