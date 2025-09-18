Becky Hill has married her long-term partner in a lush ceremony.

The chart-topping singer shot to fame when she appeared on the first series of the The Voice UK in 2012. Since then, her career has gone from strength to strength, releasing hits like Remember and Gecko (Overdrive).

And now, it’s been announced that Becky has tied the knot with her boyfriend Charlie Gardner.

The pair have been together for several years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Becky Hill gets married at ‘dream wedding’

Becky and music manager Charlie have been together for nine years. The pair got engaged in 2022 on a romantic retreat to the Maldives.

And last weekend, Becky’s wedding took place on Bream Cove beach in Falmouth.

The pop star pulled out all the stops for her big day. In pictures imagined by The Sun, Becky looked stunning, opting for a cream gown that boasted matching sleeves. Meanwhile, her groom Charlie looked dapper in a sage green suit.

The couple’s beloved dog, Piggy, also appeared to have a starring role on the big day. Becky and Charlie could be seen bending down to the pup who wore a ribbon with the rings attached.

They pulled out all the stops for the wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who attended Becky’s wedding?

As you’d expect the guest list included several famous faces including fellow singer Ella Eyre and Gareth Gates – who protected his fresh shoes with plastic bags – and his girlfriend Allana Taylor.

After getting married on the beach, Becky and Charlie threw their reception at the snazzy Hotel Meudon. Making sure there was more than enough room, the couple had a huge outdoor area under a canopy.

It couldn’t have gone any better

Talking about their big day, a source told the publication: “Becky and Charlie had their dream wedding, it couldn’t have gone any better. They had their closest friends and family with them on the beach and the sun came out at just the right time.”

They also claimed “some tears” were shed as the couple said their vows. The insider went on: “Becky had to push the wedding back because of her mad work schedule so to finally be married to Charlie is a dream come true.”

