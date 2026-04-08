Repeat offender Barney Walsh slapped with driving ban a year after being handed separate £1,000 speeding fine

Barney Walsh has been banned from driving for six months and handed a fine of £72. He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £28 and prosecution costs of £85.

The star – who fronts Breaking Dad on ITV and Gladiators on the BBC, and also appears in Casualty – didn’t appear in court today (April 8).

The offence took place last October. It comes a year after he was caught doing 95mph on the same stretch of motorway.

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Barney will be back with a new series of Breaking Dad soon (Credit: ITV)

Barney Walsh handed driving ban

Barney, who wasn’t in court because he is out of the country due to work commitments, was handed the ban after breaking a temporary speed limit of 50mph on the M4 near Bristol last October. He was going 58mph in a 50mph zone.

Barney already had nine points on his driving licence at the time of the offence. And his lawyer, Gwyn Lewis, conceded today at Romford Magistrates’ Court that Barney’s disqualification was “inevitable”.

Barney plays Cam on Casualty (Credit: BBC)

“I’m not instructed to resist the disqualification and he has been told he is not to drive from last night,” he added.

Barney pleaded guilty to one count of exceeding a temporary 50mph speed restriction on a motorway. A minor speeding offence usually results in three penalty points. Motorists with 12 or more penalty points are typically banned from driving.

Barney’s ‘in a position’ to pay his fine

Barney isn’t worried about paying his fine, though. It amounts to £185. He’s “in a position” to pay within 28 days, his lawyer told the court.

He recently signed up to front a new series of Breaking Dad with his famous dad Bradley Walsh. The duo also present Gladiators on the BBC. As well as that, Barney has a regular role in the BBC’s medical drama Casualty.

Barney hasn’t shared a statement on his driving ban.

This incident followed a separate incident reported in September 2024, where he was caught driving at 95mph on the M4 in a 2023-plate Mercedes, which led to a £1,000 fine.

Read more: Barney Walsh in surprise baby admission as he jokes he’s signing up for Breaking Grandad

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