Barney Walsh jokes he’s signing up for ‘Breaking Grandad’ as he makes surprise baby admission

Actor and TV presenter Barney Walsh, now 27 years of age, has given fans a glimpse into his attitude towards parenthood.

He has been in six series of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad alongside his dad. The latest one started earlier this month, and viewers already can’t get enough of the father-son duo.

But will there be more on the cards? Will the tables eventually turn on Barney, making him the dad in the equation? And will we one day find ourselves watching Breaking Grandad?

Age 27, Barney and his dad have so far made six series of Breaking Dad together (Credit: BBC)

Gladiators host Barney Walsh addresses fatherhood in radio segment

During a spot on Chris Evans’ Virgin Radio show earlier this month, Barney – hosting Gladiators: The Final this weekend (April 12/13) – responded to questions about whether or not he might be tempted to continue the family line in order to keep Breaking Dad going.

“Are you going to have a son just so you can do this show again?” Chris asked the actor.

“If ITV is listening… series 27, bring it on,” Chris continued. “We’ve broken Grandad!” Then, amid peals of laughter, Chris added: “Why not? It’s not a no?”

To which Barney responded that, no, “it’s not a no. Never say never.”

The father-son duo are immensely popular with the British viewing public (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Barney Walsh and his girlfriend have been together for several years

Barney met his partner, the Puerto Rican musician and model Stephanie Del Valle Diaz, at the 2017 Miss World pageant. Barney was working on it at the time.

She’d won the competition the previous year, becoming only the second Puerto Rican to win the title. Del Valle returned to the pageant in 2021 as a host, alongside Peter Andre and Fernando Allende.

She and Barney have yet to speak publicly about their relationship, but Barney has appeared in a handful of her Instagram posts. They appear to have holidayed together in Paris and France.

Gladiators: The Final repeats Sunday April 13 at 3.10pm on BBC One.

