Bake Off host Alison Hammond’s love life – engagements; feeling like a ‘failure’ after split from son’s dad; ‘struggle’ in relationships

The hilarious Alison Hammond is back on our screens this Sunday hosting the Bake Off celebrity spin-off for Stand Up To Cancer.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer will air on Sunday (March 17), and will feature Jodie Whittaker, Paloma Faith, Munya Chawawa and Spencer Matthews.

We all love the This Morning host, but sadly her own love life hasn’t been quite so simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Has Bake Off host Alison Hammond been married before?

Alison was previously engaged to cab driver Noureddine Boufaied. While Wikipedia suggests they were married, Alison previously shut this down.

She said: “A lot of people think I’ve been married – I’ve never been married. If you look online it’s like Alison was married to Aidan’s dad, but I wasn’t. He engaged me but we never actually got married.”

However the couple did have a son together, Aidan, who is now 19.

Alison Hammond with her son Aidan (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

In 2005, Alison and Noureddine went their separate ways.

“Aidan’s dad was just a lovely guy. He had the most beautiful smile and that’s what I fell in love with, and Aiden’s got that smile as well. I just don’t feel like we were ready for marriage at the time,” Alison has since explained.

The 49-year-old recently devastatingly revealed that she still feels “failure” over the relationship ending.

“I felt that failure when I split up with my son’s dad,” she told popstar Paloma Faith, as the pair bonded over their splits on This Morning. “But he moved on and has three other kids now and they are part of the family as well.”

Was Alison Hammond engaged?

Marriage was almost on the cards once again for Alison in 2014, when she got engaged to boyfriend Jamie.

However three years later Alison announced that they had called off the engagement.

“We split up. It’s the worst news ever,” she heartbreakingly told OK! magazine.

Alison Hammond has never been married (Credit: ITV)

Fans were hoping luck might finally be on her side last year, as Alison was rumoured to be engaged yet again to her boyfriend Ben.

Alison reportedly met Ben when he was doing some gardening work at her home, and had often gushed about him on This Morning.

The rumours began after This Morning opened with the sound of wedding bells and Alison’s co-host Dermot O’Leary declarred: “I hear a congratulations are in order, someone is getting married.”

However, Alison subsequently claimed it was fake news, despite her rumoured father-in-law reportedly speaking to multiple news outlets about the engagement.

Some months later, Alison announced that she and Ben had actually split up.

Alison Hammond love life latest

Over the summer, Alison discussed where she’s currently at with relationships on Gyles Brandreth‘s podcast.

“I absolutely love being on my own. I’m OK with it. I’ve never felt lonely,” she said. “I think that’s why I struggle in relationships, because I don’t want somebody around me all the time.”

She also admitted to being scared of tying the knot: “As soon as I hear the word marriage I get cold feet, I think I’m just one of those people. I always – not think there’s something better – but I always get a bit nervous to know that is it. I just feel like I’m tied down and I don’t like it, when really and truly, I’m getting to that age now where I think ‘Alison, let go – it’s OK to settle down’.”

Read more: Alison Hammond ‘very emotional’ as she shares glimpse at her new house

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.