Ashley Roberts makes first public appearance with boyfriend 17 years her junior

Ashley Roberts was seen out in public with boyfriend, artist George Rollinson, for the first time recently.

George, who at 25 is 17 years Ashley‘s junior, was seen leaving Chiltern Firehouse with the former Pussycat Dolls star in the early hours of Sunday morning following a date night.

And Heart Radio presenter Ashley went on her first holiday abroad with George last month. The pair took a trip to Dubai together. Ashley shared a photo of George’s hand on her thigh during the break. Meanwhile, they both shared holiday snaps at the same time – some of which were very similar.

“She hasn’t felt this way in a long time”

This is thought to be Ashley’s first relationship since she broke up with Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice back in 2020.

A source told MailOnline earlier this month: “Ashley and George are smitten with each other. They have chosen to keep their relationship private for now but gradually have started sharing snippets from their life together on social media.”

They continued: “George is extremely successful in his own right, creating artwork for massive names and establishing himself in his craft from a young age.

“Ashley isn’t at all bothered about their age difference. They have similar interests, and he has inspired her creatively, she hasn’t felt this way in a long time.”

According to George’s website, he’s worked with some huge names. They range from boxer Anthony Joshua, rappers 50 Cent and Tyga, and companies including Harrods, Dolce & Gabbana, G Shock, and Under Armour.

Is Ashley’s Strictly ex moving on too?

Meanwhile, Ashley’s ex Giovanni has been spending time with his former Strictly dancer partner Rose Ayling-Ellis of late. The pair won the competition together in 2021. And, they shared a candlelit dinner at the start of the month, in which he teased Rose about her “smelly breath”.

He said, pointing at her drink: “I’ll tell you what you should do. You should drink that.”

When she asked why, he joked: “Because you’ve got smelly breath,” before revealing that it was down to the onion soup she’d enjoyed earlier that evening.

Another of Ashley’s reported exes, Declan Donnelly, became a father for the second time last year. And, Ashley was among the first to share her congratulations. So it looks as though there are no hard feelings there!

